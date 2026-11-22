Israel’s Likud party on Saturday published its conditions for forming a national unity government, demanding an end to political boycotts of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a commitment not to form a government with parties it describes as supporting terrorism and opposing the country’s Jewish character.

The proposal calls for recognition of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, rejection of Palestinian statehood, preservation of existing security arrangements in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, and a broad agreement with Haredi leaders on the status of Torah students.

Likud also proposed negotiations on security policy, the judicial and law enforcement systems, organized crime and governance in Arab communities, and an investigation into the events of Oct. 7, 2023.