Netanyahu: Countries criticizing Israel privately seek its assistance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that nearly every country in the Middle East and the West seeks Israeli assistance, including governments that publicly criticize the Jewish state.

“There is almost no country in the Middle East that doesn’t ask us for help. And I’ll surprise you: There is almost no Western country that doesn’t ask us for help,” he told Channel 14‘s “The Patriots” program.

Netanyahu said those seeking assistance include countries whose representatives walked out during his Sept. 24 address to the United Nations General Assembly. He warned that continued criticism could affect Jerusalem’s willingness to cooperate, saying, “I tell them: Behave differently, and you’ll get a lot [of our help]. Keep up these disparaging remarks, and you won’t.”