Israeli Ambassador to Georgia Walid Abu Haya on Friday posted on X the Georgian Interior Ministry’s statement on violence by fans of Turkey’s Beşiktaş at a Nov. 26 Europa League match against Israel’s Hapoel Beersheva in Batumi.

UEFA had moved the game from Istanbul to Batumi for security reasons. Clashes halted play for about 30 minutes, and Beşiktaş went on to win 2-1.

The Georgian ministry of Internal affairs statement on the violence by the fans of the Turkish team Beşiktaş in their match against Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the city of Batumi in Georgia:



“Representatives of different divisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were mobilized… pic.twitter.com/GCRtVYbwqd — Walid Abu Haya 🇮🇱 (@WalidAbuHaya1) November 27, 2026

The ministry said Beşiktaş fans attacked police during their march to the stadium. It said they then damaged the stadium and threw benches at officers. Three ministry employees were injured and 16 people were arrested. The ministry also said fans reported various injuries.

The ministry rejected foreign media reports that police used force because of pro-Palestinian flags and banners. It said the violence began before any flags were displayed.

In a separate post, which he posted early Saturday, Abu Haya said Beşiktaş fans “violated public order.” Failing to condemn the violence was “irresponsible,” he said.

“Sport must remain free of violence, intimidation and political incitement,” he wrote.

Turkey summoned Georgia’s ambassador over the incident. Beşiktaş accused Georgian police of using “disproportionate” force. UEFA has opened an investigation.

In January 2024, Israeli midfielder Eden Kartzev left Turkey’s İstanbul Başakşehir after the club’s fans turned against him over a post supporting the Israeli hostages then held in Gaza.

On Nov. 28, Beşiktaş and Hapoel Beersheva fans clashed at Batumi airport during weather delays, and Georgian police separated them.