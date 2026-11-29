Several major polls in Spain project a stinging defeat for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Sunday’s snap election, which he called amid growing opposition to his liberal immigration policies, among other issues.

This should come as good news to his many critics, who oppose his government’s record on corruption, its naturalization of about 1.5 million foreigners, clashes with U.S. President Donald Trump and Sánchez’s strongly anti-Israel stance.

Instead, some of the Sánchez government’s most outspoken opponents are worried.

They fear not only electoral fraud, but also that changes made under Sánchez to Spain’s immigration and citizenship policies could bring large numbers of voters into an election whose outcome conventional polling may not reliably predict.

If such a prospect materializes, Europe’s sixth-largest economy would continue its trajectory of promoting anti-Israel and U.S.-skeptical policies in the European Union and beyond, possibly working in unison with like-minded forces throughout Latin America.

“There is massive disaffection with Sánchez’s government, and momentum on the right,” said Ángel Mas, co-founder and president of Action and Communication on the Middle East (ACOM), a Spanish organization focused on countering antisemitism and the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement while promoting relations between Spain and Israel, and a vocal critic of Sánchez. “But the government has entrenched itself for years, massively adding to the electorate from new populations that may be under the radar of traditional polling. So there’s a chance it won’t be enough,” Mas told JNS.

A survey by 40dB for El País and Cadena SER, published on Monday, gave the conservative People’s Party (PP) 31.8% of the vote, Sánchez’s Socialist Party (PSOE) 30.9% and the right-wing Vox party approximately 17% in the legislative election.

Under this division of votes, the right-wing bloc—Vox and PP, together with their electoral ally UPN—would have 187 out of 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies, 11 more than the 176 needed for an absolute majority.

Other private pollsters reported similar results in favor of the opposition, including an NC Report survey for La Razón that projected at least 194 seats for the right-wing bloc.

Relations with Israel

If a PP-Vox coalition wins, relations with Israel and the U.S. could improve dramatically. Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the PP’s candidate for prime minister, has called Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza a “massacre” and its treatment of Palestinian civilians “unacceptable,” but has refrained from promoting boycotts or legal action. Vox’s candidate, Santiago Abascal, has repeatedly blamed Hamas for civilian deaths in Gaza and criticized Sánchez’s recognition of Palestinian statehood.

But the polls predicting a defeat for Sánchez have a conspicuous exception: the government-run Center for Sociological Research, or CIS, whose final survey gave Sánchez’s Socialists 34.4%, the PP just 24.7% and Vox 15.6%. Such a result could allow Sánchez to form another left-wing coalition.

Critics of Sánchez distrust this divergence, with some saying it discredits the CIS.

Mas suggested the CIS poll may help mobilize disillusioned left-wing voters. “The gap that existed between the opposition and the government is becoming narrower.”

The government’s immediate priority is to persuade left-wing voters who have become disillusioned with Sánchez to turn out on Sunday, Mas said.

Speaking to El País on Thursday, Sánchez called for “a historic mobilization” of progressive voters, arguing that turnout of 75% could secure another left-wing parliamentary majority.

“There is about 15% of undecided voters, and probably the large majority of them are left-wing,” Mas told JNS. “They are undecided not about whom to vote for, but if they would vote.” Turnout in the previous general election, in 2023, was approximately 66.6%, including the overseas electorate.

Dissatisfied conservative voters may transfer their support within the right-wing bloc, he said, but disenchanted leftists generally abstain. If the Sánchez government can persuade those would-be abstainers to vote—even for parties far to the left of Sánchez’s PSOE—then Sánchez could obtain another term in office, Mas said.

“Sánchez would have no problem forming a coalition with any left-wing partner, no matter how radical,” Mas said.

Sánchez formed coalitions with partners that his predecessors had deemed too extreme to govern alongside PSOE, which traditionally has been the centrist axis of Spain’s left wing. He broke a longstanding political taboo by relying on the support of EH Bildu, a Basque separatist coalition with historical links to the ETA terrorist organization, to remain in power.

Sánchez also partnered with Podemos, a party whose political secretary and candidate for prime minister, Irene Montero, earlier this year publicly said she wanted immigrants to “replace” Spanish citizens. Another current coalition partner of PSOE is the far-left Sumar party.

Leaders of Podemos and Sumar have publicly repeated slogans that are widely interpreted as calling for Israel’s destruction.

Montero, who had served as a Cabinet minister in Sánchez’s government, said in 2024 that “Palestine’s borders extend from the river to the sea,” and Sumar founder Yolanda Díaz, currently Spain’s labor minister, ended a 2024 speech with: “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea.”

Under Sánchez, who in 2025 called Israel a “genocidal state,” Spain imposed an arms embargo on Israel, recognized Palestinian statehood, pushed for a suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and passed a ban on imports of Israeli goods from Judea and Samaria. Spain is among the few Western countries that have intervened against Israel in the International Court of Justice genocide case against the Jewish state.

Confrontational approach to the US

Sánchez has also made opposition to Trump a campaign theme, saying Spain would not allow the U.S. to use Spanish territory for the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran. Trump vowed to retaliate, saying in March: “We’re going to cut off all trade with Spain.”

Sánchez’s confrontational approach to the U.S. and Israel rallied the left-wing base, but it alienated many centrists in a country with an unemployment rate of nearly 10%—the highest in the OECD club of wealthy economies.

Then there were the corruption scandals: A court in June convicted former Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos, a PSOE politiian, and his adviser Koldo García over kickbacks. Sánchez’s wife, Begoña Gómez, was separately ordered to stand trial over alleged corruption. Sánchez has not been charged and has denounced some of the investigations as politically motivated.

Last month, Spain’s Congress rejected two government decrees intended to address soaring rents and evictions. Sánchez announced a snap election, saying he needed a broader majority to implement rent-relief policies.

Another damaging scandal erupted in July, when tens of thousands of people crossed illegally from Morocco into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta. Sánchez downplayed the event, suggesting, without presenting proof, that Russian- and Israeli-linked disinformation was being spread about the crisis.

However, the Ceuta incident, described by some in Spain as an invasion, highlighted the country’s preexisting immigration crisis. More than 20% of Spain’s population is foreign-born, according to an October update from Spain’s National Statistics Institute—a larger share than in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

Yet it may be the foreign-born vote that ensures another term for Sánchez, according to Ramón Pérez-Maura, opinion editor of the Spanish newspaper El Debate.

He cited Spain’s Ley de Nietos, or Grandchildren Law, a 2022 measure allowing descendants of Spaniards who fled persecution during and after the 1936-39 Civil War to obtain Spanish citizenship.

According to government figures, more than 1.3 million applications, mainly in Latin America, had been submitted at Spanish consulates by the end of August, with nearly 600,000 approved and approximately 370,000 citizenship registrations completed.

“We don’t know who they’ll vote for, but people tend to be very generous to someone who gave them a right they didn’t have,” Pérez-Maura told JNS. Many of the law’s beneficiaries live abroad and vote by mail, Pérez-Maura said, and may be poorly reflected in polls.

Spain’s Supreme Court ruled in September to suspend the voting rights of certain beneficiaries of the Grandchildren Law. The restrictions affect approximately 162,000 people registered to vote.

Sánchez also naturalized many more noncitizens living in Spain than his predecessors.

The annual number of people acquiring Spanish citizenship nearly tripled during Sánchez’s tenure, reaching a record 299,732 in 2025. The figure was 66,498 in 2017, the year before Sánchez first took power.

Mas said this raised concerns that Spaniards could no longer take the integrity of their electoral system for granted.

“Before this party or that party could win,” he said. “But the diverging polls, the immigration moves, the corruption, the radicalism. It raises concerns about the very basis of democracy in our country.”