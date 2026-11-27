More than half, 54%, of Canadian college students don’t think it is antisemitic to protest outside a synagogue or a Jewish-owned business due to its “perceived” connection to Israel. That’s according to a report commissioned by the Canadian government and released on Nov. 26.

Of the 755 students surveyed online in mid- and late-December 2025, 36% said that it wasn’t antisemitic to vandalize a Jewish-owned business to protest Israel, and 45% said that it wasn’t Jew-hatred to boycott a business because Jews own it. The latter question made no mention of whether the boycott was connected to Israel.

Léger, which conducted the poll for the government, weighted responses by age, gender, region, mother tongue, education level and whether respondents had children in their households.

Gerard Filitti, senior counsel at the Lawfare Project, told JNS that “holding Jews collectively responsible for Israel is one of the oldest forms of Jew-hatred.”

“Nobody would accept ‘it’s about Iran’ as a reason to surround a mosque, or ‘it’s about India’ as justification for mobbing a Hindu-owned store,” he said.

“When protesters target a synagogue, a Jewish-owned store or a Jewish person for the actions of a foreign government, and the only thing linking them to Israel is that they are Jewish, that is clear antisemitism,” Filitti told JNS. “A political slogan doesn’t change that.”

Across North America, anti-Israel groups have protested outside synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses since Oct. 7. That included a protest on Wednesday outside Essen NY, a kosher deli in Brooklyn, N.Y., at which the New York City Police Department told JNS that multiple people were arrested.

As with other antisemitic protests, some of those outside Essen waved Hezbollah flags and chanted for “intifada,” which refers to violent pogroms against Jews, and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a call for erasing Jews from Israel.

“If more than half of the students surveyed can’t distinguish peaceful protest from intimidation, that’s an indictment of the universities that taught them,” Filitti told JNS.

“In America, federal civil rights law protects Jews’ right to worship freely, conduct business and buy and sell property,” he said. “Hate crime laws ask whether someone was targeted because of religion, ancestry or national origin, not what protesters are chanting.”

Filitti told JNS that Canada “has drawn the same line, making it a federal crime to intimidate people trying to reach their house of worship.”

“The law understands the difference between protest and persecution, and it’s time for Canada’s universities to start teaching it,” he said.

Andrea Martin, a professor at Pennsylvania State University’s law school and a member of Pennsylvania’s Human Relations Commission, told JNS that “protesters of Israel policy have a right to protest Israeli policies and have many places to do so, including an Israeli consulate, a government office or any public square.”

“Choosing a synagogue is irrational and hateful, because it makes the Jewish community itself a target,” Martin said.

“A synagogue does not set Israeli policy, and the Jews attending services or a community event are not accountable for the Israeli government’s decisions or policies,” she told JNS. “When protesters select a temple simply because it’s a Jewish house of worship, they turn political opposition to Israel into collective blame.”

Martin told JNS that “it is antisemitic to hold Jews collectively responsible for the actions of the State of Israel.”

“Jewish identity, peoplehood and Israel are deeply intertwined, and Jews should not be subjected to intimidation and insults while going to worship,” she said. “This is hateful, racist conduct against Jews disguised as political opposition and the fact that survey respondents fail to recognize this conduct as antisemitic is further proof of the need for the IHRA definition, education and legal frameworks to protect Jewish civil rights.”

IHRA is the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which created a widely-used working definition of Jew-hatred.

Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs, told JNS that “people have every right to peacefully protest and criticize the policies of any government, including Israel or the United States.”

“When protesters support Hamas and Hezbollah, terrorist organizations with documented histories of genocidal antisemitism, or when protesters glorify the murder of Israelis, they are not advocating for Palestinian human rights,” she said. “They are promoting hatred and violence against the Jewish people.”