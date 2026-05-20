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News   Israel News

IDF dismantles Hamas weapons site, rocket shaft in Gaza

Troops found more than 20 mortar shells, launchers, explosives, Kalashnikov rifles and other combat equipment.

May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF in Gaza
Israel Defense Forces troops operating in the Gaza Strip, April 12, 2025. Credit: IDF.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli forces dismantled a Hamas weapons storage facility and a rocket launch shaft in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

The site contained dozens of weapons, including more than 20 mortar shells, launchers, explosives, Kalashnikov rifles and other combat equipment, according to the IDF.

The army said the weapons and launch shaft were intended for attacks on Israeli troops operating near the security perimeter known as the ceasefire-designated Yellow Line, as well as on Israeli civilians, and were destroyed to eliminate the threat.

“IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the IDF said.

Gaza Strip
JNS Staff
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