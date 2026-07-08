Netanyahu: Iran ‘definitely’ possesses chemical weapons, would not hesitate to kill Americans

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Iran “definitely” possesses chemical weapons and would “not care a whit about murdering hundreds of thousands of Americans if they could.”

Netanyahu told Newsmax in an interview that the Islamic Republic had shown it was willing to murder its own citizens, and warned Tehran would have “no compunction” about using weapons of mass destruction.

The U.S. State Department has previously said Tehran is in non-compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention, citing, among other things, its alleged development of pharmaceutical-based agents for offensive purposes and failures to fully disclose past chemical weapons-related activities.

"They definitely have chemical weapons, that I can tell you."



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the continued danger that the Iranian regime poses to the world on Tuesday's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." @netanyahu @greta pic.twitter.com/jLmTiixE7v — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) July 7, 2026

Netanyahu said the Israel Defense Forces and U.S. military embarked on “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” in late February with the goal of “destroying the nuclear threat, or pushing it away, and also destroying a good chunk of their capacity to make ballistic missiles.”

“If you give that regime the ability to have ballistic missiles that could reach ultimately the United States and they could arm it with nuclear weapons, then every single American would be in danger,” the premier explained. “That’s why President Trump decided to do this. He does what he thinks is good for the United States, and in this case, I would say it was essential for the security of the United States.”

“Iran was on the verge of making nuclear weapons. We pushed that immediate threat away,” declared Netanyahu, adding: “We pushed it back, but it’s not over. The jury’s still out—I’m the first to say that.”

Asked about the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding that Washington signed with the Islamic regime, Netanyahu told Newsmax that “you can’t trust them.”

“I don’t know if there will be a deal,” he stated. “Deal or no deal—I’ve pledged, as President Trump has pledged, that Iran, under no circumstances, would have nuclear weapons.”

“I think it’s too early to say, but I personally would not trust Iran the length of this room, which is about three meters [10 feet] long. So, no, they’re totally untrustworthy,” added Netanyahu.