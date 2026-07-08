WATCH: IDF Home Front teams operate in Venezuela

Israel Defense Forced Home Front Command expert teams are operating in Venezuela as part of an Israeli aid delegation, assisting local authorities following recent damage to infrastructure, the IDF said on Tuesday.

Devastating twin earthquakes struck the South America country on June 24, killing and injuring thousands, causing mass displacement and damaging infrastructure.

According to the IDF, the teams have conducted structural assessments of residential buildings, hospitals and other damaged sites, aiming to support restoration efforts and enable displaced residents to safely return to their homes.

The assessments are being carried out in coordination with Venezuelan authorities as part of broader humanitarian assistance efforts.

The military also shared video on X showing Home Front Command personnel conducting operational activity on the ground in Venezuela.