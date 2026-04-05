Netanyahu salutes Trump on rescue of US pilot in Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warmly congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on the daring rescue of an American pilot who was shot down over Iran and survived behind enemy lines, saying, “Once again, your decisive leadership brought another great victory to America.”

“All Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue of a brave American pilot by America’s dauntless warriors,” Netanyahu said in an English-language video. “This proves that when free societies muster their courage and their resolve, they can confront seemingly insurmountable odds and overcome the forces of darkness and terror.”

He noted that the rescue “reinforces the sacred principle—no one is left behind. This is a shared value demonstrated time and time again in the history of both our countries.”

I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on the rescue of a brave American pilot by America’s courageous warriors.



All Israelis rejoice in this remarkable operation. It proves that when free societies act with courage and determination, they can overcome the forces of darkness and… pic.twitter.com/hgBLFWjYzE — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 5, 2026

The Israeli leader invoked both his own personal experience as a combat soldier in the IDF, as well as that of his brother Yoni, who died in the 1976 Entebbe hostage rescue operation.

“As a nation that repeatedly carried out daring rescue operations, and as someone who was wounded in such a mission and lost a brother in the Entebbe rescue, Israelis and I, we know what a bold decision you took,” said Netanyahu.

“President Trump, Donald, my dear friend, once again your decisive leadership brought another great victory to America. I salute you! We all do!”