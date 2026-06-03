New Mossad chief thanks United Hatzalah volunteers who saved him on Oct. 7

Nearly 32 months after they helped save his life during the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, two United Hatzalah volunteer medics reunited with newly appointed Mossad director Roman Gofman at his inauguration ceremony on Tuesday.

According to United Hatzalah, a volunteer emergency medical service organization that provides free rapid-response care across Israel, Moshe Weizman and Elishiv Mizrachi met Gofman for the first time since the dramatic rescue that unfolded in southern Israel during the Hamas assault on Israeli communities. The new Mossad chief shook hands with them, thanked them and posed for a photograph with them.

On the morning of Oct. 7, as Hamas terrorists launched their attack, Weizman and Mizrachi headed south to assist the wounded. At approximately 8:30 a.m. near the Bror Hayil Junction, a civilian vehicle flagged down the ambulance driven by Weizman.

Inside was then-Brig. Gen. Roman Gofman, commander of the Tze’elim military base, who had sustained severe gunshot wounds while fighting Hamas terrorists. Weizman transferred Gofman to the ambulance and began an emergency evacuation while speaking with the wounded officer throughout the journey in an effort to keep him conscious.

Shortly afterward, Mizrachi joined the rescue effort and the two medics evacuated Gofman to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, continuing lifesaving treatment en route.

New Mossad Director Roman Gofman (second from left) meets United Hatzalah medics Moshe Weizman and Elishiv Mizrachi at his inauguration at the intelligence agency’s headquarters, June 2, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.

The emotional reunion took place during Gofman’s official inauguration as head of the Mossad. The Prime Minister’s Office and Gofman invited the two medics to attend the ceremony at Mossad headquarters.

“During those moments in the ambulance, I had no idea that the man we were treating would one day lead one of the most sensitive and important organizations in the State of Israel,” said Weizman following the ceremony. “We saw a wounded fighter on the side of the road, a courageous commander who spoke with us throughout the evacuation.

“We had one mission: keep him conscious and save his life. Who could have imagined that one day he would become the director of the Mossad? Standing here at Mossad headquarters and watching him assume this position is a full circle moment beyond words.”

Mizrachi recalled hearing Weizman’s call for assistance over the radio after he had already transported wounded civilians to Barzilai Hospital in his private vehicle.

“That morning, after transporting wounded civilians to Barzilai Hospital in my private vehicle, I heard Moshe’s call over the radio and did not hesitate for a second,” he said. “I joined him on the road so we could fight together to save General Gofman’s life and ensure he stayed with us throughout the journey.

“To stand at Mossad headquarters and see that same wounded fighter from the ambulance entrusted with safeguarding Israel’s security is incredibly moving. It is a powerful reminder of the strength of mutual responsibility and the lifesaving spirit that defines Israeli society.”