A new tennis and education center opened in Sderot last week, offering sports, educational and resilience programs for children affected by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. The Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) facility aims to provide a supportive environment for children and families in the Gaza Envelope.

The center will offer a tennis-based mental health program for children coping with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Specially trained coaches and staff will lead sessions in schools across the region to help children build confidence, resilience and social connections. The facility includes four tennis courts, a practice area, a studio, a reinforced safe room and four protective shelters.

“This center offers them far more than tennis. It gives them a safe place to come together, make friends and discover what they are capable of,” Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi said at the opening ceremony. “The children of Sderot and the Gaza Envelope have been through so much, and it is our responsibility to make sure every child knows they have a future here.”