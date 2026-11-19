Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Yitzhak Kroizer told JNS on Wednesday that the election of Matan Kahana (Yashar) as Knesset speaker this week was a “badge of shame,” because it relied on votes from the Arab Ra’am and Joint List parties.

Kroizer pointed out that MKs from both parties walked out of the plenum during the singing of “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem, as part of the Knesset’s swearing-in ceremony last week.

“It is a slap in the face to the fallen soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces, the victims of terror, and those currently serving in the IDF,” he said, adding that lawmakers who “glorify ‘martyrs’” and refuse to condemn the Hamas terror group are now “playing a decisive role” in the Knesset.

Kroizer called Kahana, a former Israeli Air Force pilot who served as religious services minister under then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in 2021 and 2022, “a worthy individual who has contributed greatly to the state.”

However, the speaker was elected with the votes of “Tibi, Abbas, and their associates,” Kroizer said. He noted the Arab lawmakers had dedicated their gains in the Oct. 27 election to “their ‘brothers,’ the Nukhba terrorists in Gaza.”

“This badge of shame will remain with him forever,” Kroizer said.

“It must be clear to the public that these parties do not seek the well-being of Israel’s citizens; rather, time and again, they align themselves with those who seek our destruction,” he added. “We will challenge this using parliamentary and public tools, fight against these decisions, and remind the public of the gap between pre-election promises and actions taken in the Knesset.”