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M.I.A. sues Kid Cudi for dropping her from tour over pro-Palestinian remarks

The artist claims she was improperly dropped from the rapper’s North American tour after urging audiences to support Gaza and calling for a “free Palestine” during her performances.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Music artist M.I.A. performing at Primavera Sound, 2022. Credit: Raph_PH - LordePrimavera100622 via Wikimedia Commons
Music artist M.I.A. performing at Primavera Sound, 2022. Credit: Raph_PH - LordePrimavera100622 via Wikimedia Commons
(Jun. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Music artist M.I.A. has sued rapper Kid Cudi for breach of contract, alleging she was removed from his North American tour after making pro-Palestinian and political remarks during her performances.

Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam, the British-Sri Lankan artist known professionally as M.I.A., filed the lawsuit on May 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The complaint alleges that Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, the Grammy Award-winning rapper known as Kid Cudi, “knew her politics” when he invited her to join his Kid Cudi Presents: The Rebel Ragers Tour, slated for 30 North American cities, which began on April 28 and concludes on June 27.

According to the complaint, M.I.A. was booked as a special guest on the Live Nation-promoted tour and was guaranteed $2.805 million under an agreement that granted her company “sole and exclusive creative control” over her performances.

“He knew her politics. He knew her music. He knew she would not stay silent on stage. He invited her anyways,” the lawsuit states.

The filing says M.I.A. told audiences at a performance in Albuquerque, N.M., to “make noise for Gaza” and called for a “free Palestine.” She also criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while referring to herself, her touring team and members of the audience as ‘illegal’ immigrants.

The lawsuit alleges that she was dropped from the tour following additional remarks during a May 2 performance in Dallas. Shortly afterward, Kid Cudi announced on social media that M.I.A. was no longer part of the tour, saying he had previously instructed management to warn her against making “offensive” comments and that he was “assured things were understood.

“After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants,” Kid Cudi wrote. “This, to me, is very disappointing and I won’t have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding.”

M.I.A. contends that her removal violated the parties’ agreement and alleges that Kid Cudi intentionally interfered with her contract with Live Nation. The lawsuit further claims that she was removed to generate publicity for a tour that was struggling with ticket sales, an allegation Kid Cudi has not publicly addressed.

She is seeking the full value of the contract, lost merchandise and VIP sales revenue, damages related to rescinded business opportunities and attorneys’ fees.

Arts and Entertainment Anti-Israel Bias
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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