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News   Israel News

‘Passing these stories on is an immensely important national mission,’ says former hostage Omri Miran

The “Salon Otef” event at the President’s Residence launched hundreds of gatherings across Israel aimed at preserving firsthand testimony of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre and its aftermath.

JNS Staff
Former hostage Omri Miran (center), with his wife, Lishay Miran-Lavi, talk to President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, during a “Salon Otef” gathering at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Oct. 5, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Former hostage Omri Miran (center), with his wife, Lishay Miran-Lavi, talk to President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, during a “Salon Otef” gathering at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Oct. 5, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
(Oct. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Former hostage Omri Miran and his wife, Lishay Miran-Lavi, shared their story of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre and his 738 days in captivity at a special gathering at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Monday.

The event marked the launch of hundreds of “Salon Otef” gatherings being held across Israel this week, at which former hostages, survivors, bereaved families and members of the security and rescue forces will share firsthand accounts of Oct. 7 and its aftermath.

Miran and his wife recounted the morning of the Hamas attack, his captivity in Gaza and her nearly two-year campaign for his release. They also discussed their lives since his return and the challenges facing former hostages and their families.

“To understand what happened to us on Oct. 7 and what the hostages and their families have been through since then, we need to hear the stories firsthand, from those who lived through them,” Miran said.

“The hundreds of ‘Salon Otef’ gatherings taking place across the country allow these stories to pass from person to person and from home to home,” he continued. “I see passing these stories on to the public as a whole and to the younger generation as an immensely important national mission—a life mission.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog opened the gathering, saying that preserving the stories of those affected by the Hamas attack was an important part of Israel’s recovery.

“This gathering is deeply meaningful for all of us as a society. We must continue to listen, remember and ensure that the stories of those who paid the heaviest price are heard,” Herzog said.

“Recovering from the trauma of Oct. 7 is a long process for Israeli society, just as recovery and rehabilitation are for any individual,” he continued. “Seeing all of you here today, and seeing you here with us, Omri, is an important part of our recovery as a nation.”

Michal Herzog said that three years after the massacre, “the pain does not ease with time, and we carry it with us every day.”

“Gatherings like ‘Salon Otef,’ which bring people together to share their stories and experiences, are incredibly important for Israeli society,” she said. “We must continue speaking about Oct. 7 and keep its memory alive.”

‘Hear their testimonies’

The “Salon Otef” initiative is led by 255, the Hostages and Families Organization, in partnership with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Hundreds of gatherings are scheduled in homes, communities and public spaces across Israel, allowing participants to hear firsthand testimony, ask questions and discuss the experiences of those directly affected by the massacre and war.

Eyal Ostrinsky, world chairman of KKL-JNF, said the initiative was intended not only to preserve the memory of Oct. 7 but also to highlight the continuing process of recovery.

“Three years after Oct. 7, our responsibility is not only to remember what happened that day, but also to listen to the people who carry with them what they experienced on that terrible day and what they have been going through ever since,” Ostrinsky said.

“The direct encounters created through ‘Salon Otef’ allow us to hear their testimonies and understand the ongoing challenges of recovery and rebuilding,” he added.

Mor Peretz, CEO of 255, said the story of the massacre should be told primarily by those who experienced it.

“The more these testimonies are heard and resonate in more homes and among more people, the better we can preserve the story as it was experienced by those who were there,” Peretz said.

“‘Salon Otef’ allows them to be the ones who tell and write that story. As a society, we need to be there to listen, remember and pass it on.”

The initiative is being held in cooperation with Atid LaOtef, ZAKA, Kumu, the Nova Tribe Community, the Kibbutz Movement and other organizations.

JNS Staff
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