“ The projection carries the fear which we involuntarily and secretly feel for our own evil over to the other side.”

— Carl Jung, The Undiscovered Self, “Self-Knowledge”

What did the Jews of a Manhattan synagogue do to Iran?

On Nov. 10, federal prosecutors in New York unsealed an indictment charging three men with terrorism offenses in support of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Kata’ib Hezbollah. Prosecutors allege that the men were involved in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and the United States.

Among the alleged targets were a Manhattan synagogue and a British airbase housing American forces. The defendants are presumed innocent.

The presence of American forces explains targeting the airbase. But why the people who prayed at the Manhattan synagogue? They had no authority over American military operations or Israeli policy.

In the prosecution’s account, they qualified as targets because they are Jews.

One could spend a year learning about that congregation and come no closer to understanding that choice. For that, one would have to examine the men alleged to have made it.

What does the object of hatred tell us about the hater?

In The Undiscovered Self, pioneering psychoanalyst Carl Jung suggests that the evil we are least willing to acknowledge in ourselves can become the evil we see most readily in an enemy. The more dangerous the enemy appears to us, the more readily we excuse what we are prepared to do to him.

There is a simple way to apply Jung’s insight: Take the conduct a man condemns and ask what he calls it when it serves his own cause.

In a March 2024 sermon in Queens, N.Y., Imam Muhammad Ibn Muneer attributed bloodlust to people he associated with Israel and the Star of David. In the same sermon, he asked God to “guide their shooting,” referring to men waging jihad.

Imagine one of the people he had just accused offering that prayer for gunmen approaching Muneer’s own mosque. Muneer would know precisely what was being wished upon him. The striking thing about the sermon is that the preacher understands the fault well enough to denounce it, but a few moments later, he asks God to assist it.

Consider what Hamas made of the Jews in its 1988 covenant. Article 32 invoked The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a European forgery, as evidence of a worldwide Jewish conspiracy. Article 7 cited a hadith in which even the stones and trees would give away Jews trying to hide.

What use did Hamas have for a forgery from Europe alongside a religious prophecy?

In one, the Jew can secretly command the affairs of nations. In the other, he cannot find a place to hide. The first gives the movement somebody to blame. The second gives it somebody on whom to take revenge. The covenant needs the Jew to be immensely powerful when it explains what has gone wrong and helpless when it imagines putting things right.

Hamas’s 2017 policy document said its conflict was with Zionism and disavowed hostility toward Jews because of their religion.

That distinction is worth taking seriously enough to listen to the words a participant in the Hamas-led massacre used on Oct. 7, 2023. In a recording⁠ released by Israeli authorities, a man calls his parents and boasts that he has murdered 10 Jews with his own hands.

Ten is his claim. The word he uses for his victims is “Jews.” He urges his parents to look at what he has sent them.

Take the conduct a man condemns and ask what he calls it when it serves his own cause.

Why call home in the middle of an attack? A son might want his parents to know he had survived. This man wants them to know what he has done personally. He repeats that he did it with his own hands. He sounds like a son asking his parents to take pride in him, and there is pride in the voices that answer.

This is what would escape anyone who took the caller’s account at face value. The pleasure in the killer’s voice says something about the man on the phone and the people whose approval he sought. About the dead, it tells us only what made them worth boasting about to him.

When the killer wanted his parents to look at what he had sent them, he expected them to share something of his delight in that day. Where does a son learn to expect such an answer?

Jung understood the comfort of letting other people do one’s judging. The approval of a group can make an act seem good to someone who never had to consider it alone.

In Yemen, a U.N. panel cited by the U.S. State Department reported that children at Houthi summer camps were taught to chant a slogan cursing Jews. By then, nearly all of Yemen’s Jews were gone. A boy could learn the curse and please the men who taught it to him without ever having met a Jew.

Imagine those instructors teaching him the name of a Jewish family that once lived nearby. He might ask what the family did for a living or why it left. He might ask who made it leave.

It is safer for the instructors to give him a curse. Once he knows it, he has something to say whenever a question about Jews comes up.

The Manhattan case raises a similar issue from the opposite side: What could a man walking out of that synagogue have done to satisfy the people who allegedly planned to attack it?

He could have told them where he stood on the war. He could have told them he had never been to Israel. He could have given them the whole account of his life.

None of it would have mattered if being Jewish was enough. To hear him out, his accusers would first have had to entertain the possibility that he was a man whose conduct could be considered on its merits. Then they would have had to consider their own conduct.

The Jewish writer and thinker Gad Saad remembers sitting in a classroom in Beirut when a boy announced that he wanted to grow up to murder Jews. The other children laughed and applauded.

Saad, a child at the time, was in the room. What would it have cost one of his classmates to look at him and withhold his applause? Perhaps the good opinion of a friend. For a moment, however, that friend would have had to trust his own judgment more than the verdict of the class.

Saad had done nothing. He had only sat there while his classmates showed him what they could take pleasure in. Had they looked at him long enough to see a boy whose life mattered as much as their own, they would have heard themselves cheering for murder.