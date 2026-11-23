An anti-Israel group behind a series of protests targeting Israeli real estate events at synagogues and Jewish institutions in New York City is planning another demonstration in Brooklyn on Wednesday, following Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s decision to disband the New York City Police Department’s Strategic Response Group, which had handled crowd management at protests.

The Palestine Right to Return Coalition (Pal-Awda) of New York and New Jersey announced the demonstration for 7 p.m. outside a real estate sales event. The location has not been disclosed. The event is being promoted by CapitIL, a real estate agency marketing properties in Israel and Judea and Samaria.

JNS has documented at least six arrests at Pal-Awda-affiliated demonstrations targeting Israeli real estate events at synagogues and Jewish schools in New York City in 2025 and 2026. Charges have included assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

“The purpose of this ‘protest’ is to antagonize the Jewish community in Brooklyn again, just like Pal-Awda did in Midwood this past May,” Moshe Spern, president of United Jewish Teachers, which represents 1,000 educators across New York City, told JNS.

“I saw firsthand what they attempted to do that night outside Young Israel of Midwood,” Spern said. “Burning Israeli flags, chanting ‘Jews go back to Germany’ and creating a hostile environment in a residential Jewish neighborhood.”

“Now that they know the SRG has been dismantled and will not be deployed against them, the gloves are off,” he told JNS.

Students for Justice in Palestine at CUNY City College of New York and the Long Island chapter of Pal-Awda also plan to participate. The groups stated that it is “unconscionable that religious institutions in our city continue to facilitate the sale of stolen Palestinian land with impunity.”

“These are not peaceful demonstrators,” Spern said. “They are Jew-hating agitators who deliberately target synagogues and Jewish neighborhoods to intimidate.”

He urged the NYPD to “ensure the safety of Jewish New Yorkers around our synagogues and in our communities.”

“Protecting the right to worship and live without fear is not optional,” he said.