Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO.

“Continuity in Nvidia’s leadership is good news” for the company’s partnership with Israel’s tech sector, as well as “for the global AI industry,” said Netanyahu.

Netanyahu did not mention Huang by name. He added that the partnership “created enormous value for the company and for Israel’s innovation economy.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:



Nvidia's partnership with Israel's tech sector has created enormous value for the company and for Israel's innovation economy.



Continuity in Nvidia's leadership is good news for that partnership and for the global AI industry. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 23, 2026

Huang resigned as CEO on Nov. 11 following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.

On Nov. 23, the tech giant’s board of directors announced his reinstatement, effective immediately, after which the firm’s stock surged by 31%.

“In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” the board said in a statement.

Huang was quoted as saying that he is “honored” to return to Nvidia and lead it “at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.”

In footage circulating on social media, Huang could be seen at Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, greeted by the company’s employees on his first day back.

JUST IN: Jensen Huang was greeted with cheers as he returned to Nvidia’s Silicon Valley headquarters on Monday after being reinstated as CEO. https://t.co/jE0GUEBr9j pic.twitter.com/4LLfeCCgyP — ABC News (@ABC) November 23, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with CNBC over the phone about Nvidia’s decision, calling it “big.” The company’s board of directors “decided to do what we wanted to do. And one of the things the board wanted to know is there a national security problem, and after a lot of research we... said ‘no, it’s not a problem,’” he said.

President Donald J. Trump on the process of Jensen Huang being reinstated as Nvidia CEO:



“I was talking to a lot of people, and I was talking to a lot of people that you interview all the time. But I was also dealing with a Vice President, JD Vance who’s great.” pic.twitter.com/N4CmJ4TwEn — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) November 23, 2026

Herzog congratulates Huang

Also on Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated Huang in a telephone conversation.

Herzog expressed his appreciation for Nvidia’s longstanding investment in Israel, which reflects Israel’s standing as a global leader in innovation and technology, the president’s office said.

The president wished Huang success going forward and expressed his hope that the two would meet soon, in Israel or abroad. The reinstated CEO thanked Herzog, saying he was moved by the message and that he intends to make the most of the second chance he has been granted, according to the presidency.