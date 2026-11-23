The Regavim Movement has petitioned the Jerusalem District Court for immediate enforcement action against extensive illegal construction at Jerusalem’s northern entrance, warning that the development threatens Israel’s security and sovereignty.

Regavim, an organization dedicated to protecting Israel’s national lands and resources, says the compounds were built without permits and in violation of a military order prohibiting construction in the area.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed to JNS that “a construction ban order is in place in the area in question for security reasons.”

The military added: “Unauthorized construction in the area is known to us and is being addressed as part of enforcement measures against illegal structures. The IDF has not authorized any construction work in the area.”

The illegal development stretches between the Benzion Netanyahu Interchange and Atarot Junction, adjacent to the Begin Highway (Route 50). It includes extensive land preparation and infrastructure work, a massive stockyard operated by a building supply company, illegal horse stables and large parking areas for buses, trucks, heavy machinery and other vehicles.

The site is located alongside a strategic transportation corridor connecting Jerusalem with Modi’in and communities throughout the Binyamin region and beyond. The highway is used by hundreds of thousands of Israelis every day.

Regavim’s Judea and Samaria field coordinator, Roi Drucker, told JNS that the area should be subject to particularly strict enforcement because of its proximity to a major highway and the capital.

“Unfortunately, there is a vacuum of enforcement in this area, and the highway is becoming surrounded by illegal Arab construction,” Drucker said.

He warned that the development threatens both the highway and Israeli governance in the area.

“We’re talking about Jerusalem—the heart of the country, an area where everyone understands that enforcement should be particularly strict and that law and order should be maintained,” he said.

Drucker noted that the site is technically located in Area C of Judea and Samaria, directly adjacent to Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina neighborhood, making it difficult to determine who is responsible for the construction.

“We don’t know the identity of the people encroaching on the land—whether they are Israeli Arabs or Arabs under the Palestinian Authority,” he said. “They could be Palestinians, or they could be Jerusalem residents. We simply don’t know who the people carrying out these incursions are.”

Regavim emphasized that the illegal construction in the seam zone is part of a broader struggle over Area C in Judea and Samaria.

A comprehensive report submitted with the petition describes what the organization says is a coordinated effort by the Palestinian Authority, backed by extensive European funding, to promote land seizures and agricultural encroachment.

According to the report, the strategy is intended to establish territorial contiguity, undermine Israeli control and create facts on the ground ahead of the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Drucker said the construction around Jerusalem reflects the Palestinian Authority’s broader efforts to expand its presence in Area C and encircle the capital with illegal development, with the ultimate goal of isolating the city and establishing control over it.

Naomi Kahn, director of Regavim’s International Division, told JNS that the area where the illegal construction is taking place has effectively become a no-man’s-land because of the jurisdictional divisions established under the Oslo Accords.

“The area in question has been a no-man’s-land that was created by the insane divisions of the territory and Israel’s bizarre adherence to it in ways that make absolutely no sense,” Kahn said.

She added that the Jerusalem Municipality and the Civil Administration have spent years shifting responsibility for enforcement onto one another, while illegal construction, development and garbage dumping continue to spread in full view of the tens of thousands of motorists who use one of Jerusalem’s main highways every day.

“We went to court to highlight the madness taking place on both sides of the imaginary dividing line between Jerusalem and Area C, which falls under military orders,” Kahn said.

Arieh King, a deputy mayor of Jerusalem, blamed the Civil Administration for allowing the illegal construction to spread, telling JNS that the municipality had repeatedly asked the agency to address the violations.

“The Civil Administration did not consider the matter a priority. As a result, there is now massive—and I would even say dangerous—construction along the entire length of the Begin Highway, in an area located in Judea and Samaria and under the jurisdiction of the Civil Administration,” King said.

While Drucker said Regavim could not determine who was behind the illegal construction, King described the residents of the area as Arabs living in territory technically within Area C and outside Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries, who nevertheless rely on the city’s infrastructure and services.

He said their homes and businesses are connected to Jerusalem’s electricity, water and road networks and that residents use the city’s municipal schools, yet pay no municipal taxes to Jerusalem.

King said the municipality had been raising the issue for a decade, but that the Civil Administration had repeatedly failed to respond.

“I personally participated in meetings about this issue 10 years ago, when it was just beginning. Unfortunately, the Civil Administration simply preferred to ignore the problem and avoid dealing with it,” he said.

King voiced support for Regavim’s petition, saying he hoped it would force the agency to change its approach. He described the Civil Administration’s handling of issues around Jerusalem as “one enormous failure.”