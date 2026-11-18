Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday accused Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of acting without authority after she delayed tenders for new housing units in the E1 area between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim until a new government takes office. The Justice Ministry cited legal restrictions on major decisions by an outgoing government.

Smotrich said the attorney general was “cooperating with Israel’s enemies” in a post on X.

“The attorney general is now joining the governments of Britain and Australia,” he said, referring to sanctions imposed on Israeli settlers and companies involved in construction in Judea and Samaria. He accused her of encouraging further international pressure, saying her decision signaled that “sanctions work” and would prompt other countries to follow suit.

Smotrich said Baharav-Miara was acting as a political player to enable the establishment of what he called a “terrorist state” in Israel’s heartland. “We will not give up. We are determined to build in E1 and eliminate the idea of a Palestinian state,” he said.