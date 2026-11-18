Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon accompanied a delegation of U.N. ambassadors to the Golan Heights in northern Israel on Tuesday, where they met relatives of two children killed in Hezbollah’s July 2024 rocket attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams, which killed 12 children and teenagers.

The delegation met Laith and Dalia Abu Saleh, parents of 16-year-old Fajr, and Nisreen Abu Saleh, mother of 12-year-old Yazan. “The painful testimonies we heard from the families are a reminder of the price of terrorism and our duty to prevent the next tragedy,” Danon wrote on X, pledging to continue efforts to eliminate threats along Israel’s northern border.