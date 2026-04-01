Brooklyn JCC hosts ‘barrier-free’ event for visually impaired children

Visually impaired children in Brooklyn, N.Y., took part in a recreational program at the JCC Brooklyn/Kings Bay Y on March 29, with volunteers hosting the “barrier-free” event designed to expand access to play.

Between 60 and 70 children who are blind or have low vision participated in activities, including wall-climbing and obstacle courses, with guidance from counselors and peers.

Parents watched as their children explored freely in a space built entirely with them in mind.

Children who are blind or visually impaired enjoyed free activities at the JCC Brooklyn/Kings Bay Y in New York City on March 29, 2026. Photo by Mia Lopez.

Organizers said the initiative aimed to create an environment where children of all abilities could participate fully. The free program also provided access to adaptive experiences that are financially out of reach for some families.

“This wasn’t about what these kids can’t do; it was about what they can do when they’re included,” said Daniel Zeltser, chief operating officer of the Brooklyn-based community center, which plans to continue expanding inclusive programming. “When you create that kind of environment, you really see them open up and just be kids.”