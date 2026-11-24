Jason Doni Schlessel, of West Hempstead, N.Y., was arrested on Tuesday on federal charges of allegedly scamming the Orthodox Jewish community out of $36.7 million by pitching fake deals for pandemic gear to friends and fellow Queens Hatzolah emergency medical service volunteers.

The 32-year-old Long Island man faces a count of wire fraud and three counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property. He faces up to 50 years in prison.

His attorney, Nicholas Kaizer, told JNS that on Tuesday, Schlessel “pleaded not guilty to the wire fraud and money laundering charges and was released on an unsecured bond.”

“We look forward to addressing these charges in court,” Kaizer said.

U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors told JNS that Schlessel “was released on $100,000 bond, secured by three financially responsible suretors” and that his travel was restricted and he must “surrender his passport and travel documents.”

Prosecutors said that Schlessel used two companies, Jolt Supplies and Jason Schlessel Consultancy, to promise returns of 8% to 30% within 14 to 60 days on purported shipments of masks, face shields, gowns and surgical goggles.

“Rather than use investors’ funds to purchase and resell PPE,” personal protective equipment, “as promised, Schlessel misappropriated and used investors’ funds for his own personal use and benefit, including to engage in online gambling and to repay earlier investors,” according to the indictment.

“Ultimately, the scheme collapsed, resulting in multi-million dollar losses to investors,” it said.

From May 2020 to April 2022, at least 47 people invested amounts ranging from $5,000 to $3.25 million, according to the indictment .

“I can offer 20% for 30 days if you go in for $200,000,” Schlessel allegedly wrote in a February 2022 email to a prospective investor.

Prosecutors say that he sent investors fake purchase orders and invoices. According to court filings, in one instance, he sent an investor bank statements that overstated monthly cash flow by about $1 million per account.

Prosecutors allege that Schlessel spent more than $26 million on online casinos and sportsbooks and lost about $4.7 million. He also allegedly used about $28.5 million to repay earlier investors and kept about $3.5 million for personal use.