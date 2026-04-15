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Instagram removed only 7% of reported extremist content, ADL says

The social media platform is “being used as a key tool to bring smaller extremist profiles out of obscurity and into more people’s feeds,” Alex Friedfeld, of the ADL, told JNS.

Apr. 15, 2026
Aaron Bandler

Instagram removed only 7% of reported extremist content, ADL says

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A series of apps on a cellphone screen. Credit: Abdulkadir Emiroğlu/Pexels.
A series of apps on a cellphone screen. Credit: Abdulkadir Emiroğlu/Pexels.
( Apr. 15, 2026 / JNS )

Only 7% of content flagged by the Anti-Defamation League as violating Instagram’s policies was removed, according to a report the group released Wednesday.

According to the report, which JNS viewed, the ADL researchers reported 253 accounts and posts between Jan. 14 and Feb. 17 tied to white supremacist networks, including followers of Nick Fuentes’s “groyper” movement, supporters of foreign terrorist organizations and vendors selling merchandise bearing Nazi symbols.

After waiting two weeks following each report, Instagram removed 11 accounts and eight posts, the ADL stated.

The group also documented tactics used to evade detection. In one case, an account posted a video of Islamic State fighters carrying out executions but used an unrelated caption about a clock tower in Mecca. Sellers of Nazi-themed merchandise blurred parts of images to avoid moderation, the report found.

“Our research also demonstrates that Meta failed to remove violative content that clearly featured hate and foreign terrorist organization symbols,” said Alex Friedfeld, director of research and analysis at the ADL’s Center on Extremism, citing ISIS flags and swastikas.

He added that “the report shows how violative posts have garnered thousands to millions of views, with Instagram’s collaborators function being used as a key tool to bring smaller extremist profiles out of obscurity and into more people’s feeds.”

A spokesperson for Meta Platforms disputed the findings, saying the company remains committed to combating antisemitism and violent content as it “has no place on our platforms.”

“Over two-thirds of the accounts and posts flagged by the ADL were removed prior to the publication of this report, while some did not violate our policies,” the spokesman told JNS.

Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
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