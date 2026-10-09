Menin presents $1.16 million check to Orthodox Jewish Brooklyn group UJO

Julie Menin, the first Jewish speaker of the New York City Council, and colleagues on the council presented a $1.16 million check to the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn, an Orthodox group founded in 1966 by Holocaust survivors that states that it represents 70,000 people and more than 200 nonprofits.

Menin and fellow council member Jennifer Gutiérrez presented the check, which they and fellow council members Chi Ossé and Lincoln Restler helped secure in the 2027 fiscal year budget, according to the City Council.

Rabbi David Niederman, executive director of the UJO, thanked Menin for the funding and for passing laws that help protect Jews.

Menin, who spoke about working with the UJO for a decade, toured the new UJO headquarters, which is under construction.