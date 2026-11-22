The NFL on Thursday suspended Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua for three games for violating its personal conduct policy. According to NFL.com, the suspension stems from a New Year’s Eve 2025 incident in which he allegedly made an antisemitic remark and bit a woman.

Madison Atiabi, the woman involved, filed a civil lawsuit against Nacua on March 25, accusing him of making an antisemitic statement and later biting her shoulder. Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, denied that Nacua made antisemitic statements and described the biting as “horseplay.”

In a separate incident, Nacua apologized in December 2025 after performing a gesture invoking antisemitic stereotypes during an internet livestream.

The suspension took effect immediately, with Nacua eligible for reinstatement on Dec. 14. Already on injured reserve, he is likely out for the season following knee surgery, Rams coach Sean McVay said on Friday.