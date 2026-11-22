Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Limor Son Har-Melech on Sunday criticized House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries’ support for a bill targeting “settler violence,” telling JNS that comparing Jews living in Judea and Samaria with Palestinian terrorists who murder Jews “constitutes a grave moral distortion and a complete loss of one’s moral compass.”

“One cannot equate Jewish families building their homes in the land of their ancestors with terrorists who dedicate their lives to murdering Jews,” she said.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, Jeffries said he supports advancing the West Bank Settler Violence Protection and Prevention Act within the new Congress’ first 100 days.

“I believe we should move on it early in the new Congress,” he added, describing the measure as a step toward improving conditions on the ground and advancing “two states for two people.”

Son Har-Melech said, “Regrettably, in recent years, we have witnessed a concerning radicalization in the rhetoric of certain elements in the United States. They repeatedly adopt the Arab narrative, providing momentum to the campaign of delegitimization against the State of Israel and the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria.”

“Imposing sanctions on Israeli citizens based on their place of residence, or on the basis of sweeping, generalized accusations, constitutes a severe infringement upon the sovereignty of the State of Israel,” she added. “I expect anyone who considers themselves a friend of Israel to distinguish between those who seek to build a life and those who seek to cut it short.”

“Our response to these attempts must be clear: strengthening the Jewish presence, extending Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, and standing firm against any attempt to undermine our right to our land,” she said.