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Trump extends ultimatum to Tehran by a day

The U.S. president earlier warned that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day” if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz.

Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff

Trump extends ultimatum to Tehran by a day

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Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to military families at Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 13, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump apparently named the specific time by which the Iranians must open the Strait of Hormuz, extending his previous deadline to Tuesday night.

His 10-day ultimatum was set to expire on Monday, April 6, but his cryptic post on Truth Social on April 5 read, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

In an earlier post, Trump threatened: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security Middle East
JNS Staff
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