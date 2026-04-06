Trump extends ultimatum to Tehran by a day

U.S. President Donald Trump apparently named the specific time by which the Iranians must open the Strait of Hormuz, extending his previous deadline to Tuesday night.

His 10-day ultimatum was set to expire on Monday, April 6, but his cryptic post on Truth Social on April 5 read, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

In an earlier post, Trump threatened: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”