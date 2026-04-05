Open the F**kin’ strait, you crazy bastards,’ Trump tells Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his warning to Iran on Sunday that unless it opens the strategic Strait of Hormuz, U.S. forces will on Tuesday begin attacking Iranian power plants and bridges.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” wrote the president.

Trump on Saturday again reminded the Iranians of his March 26 ultimatum to open the strait by April 6.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out—48 hours [are left],” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The president warned on Friday that U.S. forces had not yet “started destroying what’s left in Iran,” vowing more attacks on critical infrastructure following airstrikes that destroyed the country’s tallest bridge.

“Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST!” he wrote on Truth Social.

In an address to the nation on April 1, the president said that the U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran could conclude within two to three weeks as the “core strategic objectives” are near completion.

“We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks; we’re going to bring them back to the Stone Age, where they belong,” he vowed.

