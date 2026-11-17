U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that President Donald Trump would not allow the war with Iran to become a prolonged conflict, rejecting even a two-year military commitment.

“He is not going to let this become a forever war,” Vance told Fox News, adding that critics would demand further action regardless of how Trump ultimately ends the conflict.

Vance claimed the United States had destroyed Iran’s nuclear program and conventional military and that Trump could either declare the mission complete or increase military and diplomatic pressure on Tehran. “He could say, ‘We’re done now.’ He could of course exert more military and diplomatic pressure on the Iranians,” Vance said, adding that the president was considering how to bring the conflict to a resolution.