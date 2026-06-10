Israeli envoy: US-Israel alliance remains strong

Israel’s envoy to the United States on Tuesday downplayed reports of tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing what he described as a “stronger than ever” alliance amid ongoing conflict with Iran.

“Don’t let the background noise confuse you. The U.S.-Israel alliance is strategic, long term, and stronger than ever,” Ambassador Yechiel Leiter wrote on X, linking to a CNN interview with Kaitlan Collins.

In the interview, Leiter said relations between the two leaders remain “cordial” and “friendly,” despite reports of disagreements in recent days over Israel’s response to Iranian ballistic missile attacks, military operations against Hezbollah and Washington’s diplomatic track with Tehran.

Don’t let the background noise confuse you. The U.S.-Israel alliance is strategic, long term, and stronger than ever. 🇮🇱🇺🇸



Watch my full interview with @kaitlancollins on @cnn 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/e6GiIh3Mp5 — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) June 9, 2026

“There’s a wonderful relationship between the president and prime minister. It goes back some 40 years,” said Leiter. “We have pretty much aligned interests and here and there there are some differences of opinion that need to be ironed out ... in a very respectful and friendly way.”

Leiter confirmed that Israel responded militarily after coming under missile fire from Iran, while acknowledging Washington’s broader strategic considerations.

“We were hit with ballistic [missiles]. We had to respond, and the president understood that,” he said. “The president has a much broader agenda in the context of his negotiations, and we don’t want to get in the way of that.”

He added that both leaders coordinated closely to balance their respective priorities, saying, “Both needs of both countries were tended to by a discussion between the two leaders.”

Leiter also underscored the depth of military coordination between the two allies.

“There’s no other country in the world that flew shoulder to shoulder and wing to wing with the United States of America but Israel,” he said. “We’ve never asked for your boots on the ground. We fight our wars.”

In a separate interview with Fox News’ John Roberts, promoted by the Israeli Embassy in Washington, Leiter again rejected characterizations of friction between Washington and Jerusalem, attributing such narratives to media speculation.

“The conversations between the prime minister and the president are cordial, they’re friendly,” he said. “Sometimes the tension ... can get a little heated. But for the most part, we’re dealing with a very, very close collaborative effort.”

What comes next after Iran's ceasefire violation?



Ambassador @yechielleiter joined Fox News' @johnrobertsFox to discuss the latest developments, Israel's response to Iran's continued aggression, and the path forward for regional security.



He also highlighted the enduring… pic.twitter.com/Q9dujYuecY — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) June 10, 2026

He said Trump had urged efforts to “lower the temperature” following recent escalations, a move Netanyahu accepted.

Leiter stressed that both countries remain aligned on preventing Iran from becoming a dominant regional power.

“We have the same objectives. We don’t want to see a menacing, malign Ayatollah regime in Tehran,” he said. “We’re working together to make sure that’s not the case.”

He also rejected attempts to link tensions in Lebanon to broader questions about U.S.-Israel ties.

“Iran won’t be linked to Lebanon and we will not be de-linked from the United States,” said Leiter.

Describing Israel as “a junior ally, but ... a model ally,” Leiter said cooperation between the two countries “has never been greater.”