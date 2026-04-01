Wisconsin man who aimed to ‘hunt’ Jews ‘to extinction’ sentenced to three years on drug charges

Dejaun Angelo of Madison, Wis., was sentenced to three years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who posted “racist and violent threats to kill Jews and African Americans,” was sentenced on charges of possessing and intending to distribute marijuana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said.

The FBI received a tip about Angelo’s social media posts and began investigating in June 2025, prosecutors said. Angelo wrote that he wanted to “hunt” Jews and black people “to extinction” and to “save the world from them.”

After executing a search warrant at Angelo’s apartment, officers found “numerous marijuana compounds, including approximately 19.5 pounds of marijuana, 423 grams of hashish and 1,500 grams of hashish oil,” prosecutors said. They added that he was operating a cannabis company.

Police also found firearms and “hundreds of ammunition boxes” in a storage unit that Angelo rented.

He was charged with terrorist threats and drug-related offenses and pleaded guilty to the marijuana possession with intent to distribute charge on Nov. 19. The judge “expressed profound concern” at the sentencing about “Angelo’s hateful online comments and noted that it was fortunate police stopped him ‘before he went further,’” prosecutors said.