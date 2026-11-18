Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday welcomed the Italian parliament’s final approval of a bill to combat antisemitism.

Italy’s Chamber of Deputies passed the measure on Tuesday by a vote of 147 to 93, with five abstentions.

“Italy sends a clear message of zero tolerance for this unique hatred towards the Jewish people,” Sa’ar wrote on X, adding that the country was “setting an example for other nations to follow in the global fight against antisemitism.”

Sa’ar praised the bill’s adoption of the working definition of antisemitism set by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) and its focus on education and combating online Jew-hatred. The European Jewish Congress welcomed the vote, saying the measure also strengthens professional training and the monitoring of antisemitic incidents.

The bill incorporates the IHRA definition and its accompanying examples, which the alliance says should be considered in context. The text notes that antisemitism can include targeting Israel “conceived as a Jewish collectivity,” but makes clear that “criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic.”

Opposition lawmakers warned that the measure could discourage advocacy for Palestinian rights. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s governing coalition said political criticism would remain protected. The bill introduces no new fines or criminal penalties, Reuters reported.

Livia Ottolenghi, president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, said the legislation would strengthen the “democratic antibodies” of Italian civil society.

“The fight against antisemitism is not a partisan battle, but a battle for society as a whole and cannot be subordinated to political alignments,” she said.

Israel’s embassy in Rome said the measure provides a common framework for recognizing contemporary forms of anti-Jewish hatred. The European Jewish Association urged Italy to follow the vote with effective education, protection for Jewish communities and accountability for implementing the measure.

Italy’s Antisemitism Observatory recorded 963 antisemitic incidents in 2025, nearly four times the 241 it documented in 2022.