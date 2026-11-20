New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was detained in 2021 and 2024 by the Strategic Response Group, the New York City Police Department unit he disbanded earlier this week, according to resurfaced footage.

Mamdani, then a state Assembly member, was reportedly arrested at an August 2021 Brooklyn protest calling for an extension of New York’s eviction moratorium, and in June 2024 officers from the same unit escorted him away with his hands restrained from a protest outside Hunter College in Manhattan against rent increases.

The mayor announced on Monday that the NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau would take over the unit’s counterterrorism duties, while a new police patrol division will handle crowd management at protests and an unarmed civilian team will help de-escalate.

“Mayor Mamdani just disbanded the police unit that arrested him, right after the groups he was part of, the same ones that protest outside synagogues, demanded it,” Moshe Spern, president of United Jewish Teachers, which represents 1,000 Jewish public school teachers in New York City, told JNS.

Anti-Israel groups, including Pal-Awda and CUNY for Palestine, which have organized protests outside synagogues and Jewish schools that escalated to assaults and arrests, urged Mamdani to disband the unit.

As the mayor attended an Oct. 7 vigil in 2026, members of these groups shouted at him to disband the unit and fulfill a campaign promise.

“Jewish families in this city simply want to feel safe,” Spern said.

“This isn’t neutral,” he said. “It’s a signal that the people targeting Jewish institutions are setting the agenda.”

Pal-Awda and CUNY for Palestine have planned upcoming protests, including one on Dec. 7 calling on City University of New York’s board of trustees to divest from Israel.

JNS asked the mayor’s office what would happen at such a protest, now that the unit is disbanded. A spokesman for the mayor pointed JNS to his prior statement that “the vast majority of protests that take place in the city do not require any arrests.”

“The vast majority of protests in this city are New Yorkers peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights,” Mamdani said. “We need to ensure that our initial response does not suppose that violence is an innate part of a protest.”

The mayor said that “police will always be present in the case of any kind of violence.”

The New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, of which Mamdani is a member, has also called on the mayor to disband the unit.

The DSA chapter welcomed Mamdani’s decision, and stated that over the weekend, before the mayor made the announcement, the chapter passed a resolution to “build community safety through prevention, not policing.” It described that as “a multi-year campaign to end racist and classist policing and invest in community alternatives.”

“The resolution also calls on the organization to build on Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed Department of Community Safety,” it stated.

Jayne Zirkle, communications director for the Lawfare Project, told JNS that disbanding the unit “is a dangerous step backward for New York City.”

“A city that has experienced the horrors of terrorism firsthand cannot afford to ignore the very real terror threats facing its communities,” Zirkle said.

Zirkle told JNS that “Jewish New Yorkers are increasingly being targeted and intimidated at aggressive protests, with their access to houses of worship obstructed and their fundamental right to worship freely violated.”

“Mayor Mamdani appears more focused on protecting the DSA’s ability to exert influence through mob pressure,” Zirkle said.

“Twenty-five years after Sept. 11, New York City should know better than to adopt policies that leave the door open to greater vulnerability,” she said. “New Yorkers deserve a mayor who prioritizes public safety, takes terrorism threats seriously and protects the right of every community to worship without fear.”