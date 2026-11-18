A New Jersey man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to mailing threats to the former mayor of Hoboken, N.J., over the course of several years, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

According to the department, Francesco Favuzzi, 74, sent four letters to the former mayor, who was not identified, between Oct. 6, 2021 and April 28, 2025. The letters featured threats to kill the former mayor and his family, including firebombing his home and threatening to cut up his wife and children and “feed them to the pigs,” per the department .

The April 2025 letter warned the former mayor not to “take this as a joke.”

The charge of mailing threatening communications carries a statutory maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

