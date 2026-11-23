A Dutch political party kicked out six members on Thursday following a televised exposé that tied them to neo-Nazi gatherings, including one on Adolf Hitler’s birthday, where participants burned books one of them described as being “Jewish.”

The right-wing Forum for Democracy (FvD), founded by Thierry Baudet in 2016 and currently led by Lidewij de Vos, announced the expulsions following the airing on Wednesday of a news report by the Dutch television program Zembla.

The investigation showed men participating in cage fights at locations in the Netherlands. Hidden camera footage showed participants and spectators performing Nazi salutes. Two members of the party’s youth organization took part in fights.

At the gathering in Luxembourg commemorating Hitler’s birthday, members of the neo-Nazi group Wolvenrad burned books that Zembla identified as works by Jewish authors. A participant remarked, “They’re Jewish books, aren’t they? Let’s see whether there’s any money hidden inside.”

The investigation identified participants associated with neo-Nazi organizations, including Active Club Dietsland, Hammerskins and Wolvenrad.

Among those expelled was Ramon van Asch, FvD’s leader in the municipal council of Den Bosch, who subsequently resigned his seat.

“I had been invited by an acquaintance without knowing exactly what the event was about. This is evident, among other things, from the fact that I went there with my young son,” Van Asch wrote in a statement.

“I saw some visitors putting on masks and a referee announcing a boxing match. Almost immediately after the match began, I went home,” he added.

Ralf Dekker, the parliamentary deputy leader of FvD, which has seven seats in the Dutch parliament, announced the expulsions after reviewing the footage and urged members who supported neo-Nazi ideology to quit the party.

Police said they were examining the footage for possible criminal offenses, public broadcaster NOS reported.