More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Iran operative tried to recruit cartel against Jews—report

A suspect accused of directing attacks on synagogues across Europe faces terrorism charges in the U.S.

JNS Staff
Members of the media work at a Police cordon following the stabbing of two people, and a suspect's arrest in north London, the U.K., on April 29, 2026, . Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images.
Members of the media work at a police cordon following the stabbing of two people, and a suspect’s arrest in north London, the U.K., on April 29, 2026, . Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images.
(Jun. 15, 2026 / JNS)

An Iran-born terrorist who’d directed attacks on European Jewish institutions tried to hire a Mexican cartel operative to target American Jews, before being arrested in Turkey last month and extradited to the United States, The Sunday Times reported.

Mohammad al-Saadi, 33, whose trial is expected to begin next year in a federal U.S. court, is accused by U.S. prosecutors of orchestrating at least 18 attacks across Europe on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including firebombings targeting synagogues and other Jewish institutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands, according to the newspaper, which quoted U.S. court documents.

He was arrested at a hotel in Istanbul on May 1 and transferred to FBI custody two weeks later, according to the Times. He has been charged with eight terrorism-related offenses and could face life imprisonment if convicted, the newspaper reported.

Al-Saadi allegedly attempted in April to recruit a person he believed was affiliated with a Mexican drug cartel to carry out attacks against Jewish targets in the United States. Prosecutors said the individual was in fact an undercover FBI agent, according to the report.

The Times reported that U.S. authorities regard al-Saadi as a senior operative with longstanding ties to Iran-backed militias in Iraq, including Kata’ib Hezbollah, which Washington has designated a terrorist organization (it is a separate entity to Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.)

Prosecutors allege that al-Saadi helped establish a front organization known as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, or HAYI, which claimed responsibility for a series of attacks across Europe earlier this year.

The attacks began in March and included incidents targeting synagogues in Liege, Belgium and Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as well as a Jewish school and an American bank branch in Amsterdam. Authorities also linked the network to a series of attacks on Jewish targets in London, including a firebombing in the Golders Green neighborhood.

According to court filings cited by the Times, al-Saadi and associates in Baghdad allegedly directed for Iran some operations remotely and recorded attacks as they unfolded.

Al-Saadi allegedly maintained close ties to senior figures within Iran’s regional proxy network, including the late Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. The newspaper cited court documents that said he claimed during FBI questioning to have met the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shortly before the outbreak of hostilities between Iran and Israel on Feb. 28.

At a preliminary hearing in Manhattan, al-Saadi pleaded not guilty. He described himself as a “prisoner of war” through an interpreter, according to The Sunday Times.

Legal Affairs Diaspora Jewry
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during ground operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, May 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Israel debunks Tehran’s version of events: Hezbollah struck first
“The Iranian regime, as always, is lying. Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah, is the one that attacked Israel again this morning, completely unprovoked,” the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem posted to X.
June 15, 2026
David Isaac
Trump Netanyahu
U.S. News
Trump says deal with Iran completed, ‘will bring peace and security to the whole region’
“I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade,” the U.S. president said.
June 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Rubio
U.S. News
‘Let’s not blow it': Trump criticizes Israeli attack on Hezbollah in Lebanon
“Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process,” the president posted to Truth Social.
June 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Participants attend the gay pride parade in Bologna, Italy on July 6, 2024. Photo by Massimiliano Donati/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Israeli envoy condemns harassment at Bologna Pride
Marchers carrying a rainbow flag with a Star of David were called “baby killers.”
June 14, 2026
JNS Staff
People walk at Enghelab Square in Tehran where the Iranian national flag is displayed on a building, June 14, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli air raid in Beirut ‘will not go unanswered,’ Iranian general warns
The IDF attacked Hezbollah targets in response to drone strikes on the Galilee.
June 14, 2026
Netanyahu and Trump
Israel News
Netanyahu congratulates Trump on 80th birthday
“I wish you continued strength and vigor,” wrote the Israeli leader.
June 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran strategy may be built on ‘weaponized unpredictability’
June 14, 2026 02:37 PM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The UN’s fatal formula for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump, the betrayer-in-chief?
Mitchell Bard