European powers say they’re ready to lift Iran sanctions

The United Kingdom, France, Germany ‌and Italy said on Sunday that they are prepared to lift sanctions on ⁠Iran in response to steps on its nuclear program after the U.S. and the Islamic Republic reached a deal to end their conflict, which began on Feb. 28.

“Iran ‌must ⁠never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with ⁠the U.S., Iran and the IAEA to this ⁠end,” the leaders of the ⁠countries said in a joint statement. “We are prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear program.”

The countries’ sanctions on nuclear activity were activated in 2025 after Iran was found to be in noncompliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. These measures include restrictions on missile development, transfers of missile and drone technology, and asset freezes on individuals and entities involved in those programs, including major Iranian banks, and restrictions on transport and aviation.

“This is a moment of opportunity to restore regional stability and stabilize the global economy,” the European leaders said. “It is now vital that the detailed negotiations are concluded and this agreement is implemented rapidly and comprehensively. We are ready to support that effort.”