Israel’s embassy in Berlin on Tuesday criticized Amnesty International’s reported plan to honor Francesca Albanese, accusing her of downplaying Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre through repeated attempts to justify it and blaming Israel.

“That is roughly like posthumously honoring Nero for his services to fire prevention,” the embassy wrote on X, warning that such recognition helps normalize antisemitism and hatred of Jews.

Amnesty International will Francesca Albanese auszeichnen. Eine Frau, die das Massaker der Hamas-Terroristen vom 7. Oktober mit immer neuen Rechtfertigungsversuchen schönredete und die Verantwortung dafür Israel zuschob.



Offenbar genug, um eine Auszeichnung im Namen der… pic.twitter.com/MEBob5lrka — Botschaft Israel (@IsraelinGermany) November 17, 2026

The comparison invokes the Roman emperor Nero, whom ancient accounts accused of starting the Great Fire of Rome in 64 C.E., although his responsibility remains disputed.

Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, will receive Amnesty’s Ambassador of Conscience Award at a private ceremony in Paris on Dec. 7, The Telegraph reported on Sunday, citing leaked correspondence.

Actor Javier Bardem will also be honored, with Amnesty’s internal correspondence saying this year’s recipients were being recognized for having “spoken out about the genocide in Gaza.”

Amnesty expressed support for Albanese’s U.N. mandate but said it could comment only on events formally announced through its official channels.