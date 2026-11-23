Israel’s ambassador to Germany visited German politician and pro-Israel activist Karoline Preisler in the hospital on Monday, as major Jewish organizations condemned the assault against her at an anti-Israel rally in Berlin.

“Karoline stands up to hatred. For years. Out of conviction. With admirable courage. She has long been used to insults and hostility,” Ambassador Ron Prosor wrote on X. “The fact that she has now also been physically attacked is an intolerable escalation,” he added.

The European Jewish Congress condemned the assault, praising Preisler’s solidarity with Jewish communities and Israel.

“It is utterly unacceptable that someone standing peacefully against hatred should become the victim of violence. Political disagreement can never justify physical aggression or intimidation,” the European Jewish Congress wrote on X, adding, “Standing against antisemitism must never come at the cost of personal safety.”

Katharina von Schnurbein, Germany’s commissioner for Jewish life and the fight against antisemitism, wrote on X that the attack demonstrated that hatred of Jews threatens everyone defending democratic values.

“But the rule of law must and will prevail,” she wrote.

We strongly condemn the violent attack against German politician and anti-antisemitism activist Karoline Preisler, who was assaulted while peacefully counter-protesting at an anti-Israel demonstration in Berlin on Saturday.



Preisler was kicked in the abdomen, causing her to fall… pic.twitter.com/w1zH4RSdVL — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) November 23, 2026

Preisler, 55, was allegedly kicked to the ground during a confrontation with two female demonstrators in Berlin’s Schöneberg district on Nov. 21. Police detained a 25-year-old suspect. Preisler said she struck her head on the pavement and experienced nausea, dizziness, pain and vomiting.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke with Preisler after the attack, thanking her for her solidarity with the Jewish state.

Gadi Gronich, CEO of the Conference of European Rabbis, told JNS that the assault represented an attack on German democracy’s fundamental values. The organization expressed solidarity with Preisler, wished her a speedy recovery and urged German authorities to ensure public spaces remain safe for those exercising freedom of expression and opposing hatred.