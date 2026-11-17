A prominent European Jewish group on Sunday welcomed a French court’s recent affirmation of an anti-Israel activist’s hate speech conviction for calling for an intifada in Paris.

“France’s courts have sent a clear message: calls for an ‘intifada in Paris’ have consequences,” the Brussels-based European Jewish Association (EJA) wrote on X on Sunday. “Hatred must never be normalized.”

The Paris Court of Appeal confirmed on Oct. 29 a five-month suspended prison sentence against Elias d’Imzalène for public incitement to hatred. A copy of the ruling was released last week. The appeal was on a Dec. 2024 ruling by a lower court that had handed d’Imzalène the sentence for comments he’d made at an anti-Israel rally in September that year.

“Are we ready to carry out the intifada in Paris? In the banlieues?” he asked demonstrators gathered at Place de la Nation. Banlieues have densely populated apartment buildings and are typically situated on the outskirts of large cities. “We will show them that the voice of liberation comes from us. That it starts in Paris,” he added.