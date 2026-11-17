The York Regional Police hate crime unit in Ontario is asking the public to help identify a man suspected of inflicting “significant damage” to a synagogue in Richmond Hill.

The suspect, who is white and in his 30s, “attended” a synagogue near Yonge Street and Stouffville Road between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and tried to pry the front door open with an ice pick, according to police.

The Chabad Lubavitch of Aurora is located about three-quarters of a mile from that intersection.

The man “damaged multiple spindles on the wraparound porch and security cameras on the property,” the police department said .

The suspect, who is wanted for mischief to religious property and attempted breaking and entering, has a shaved head and a short beard, according to photos released by police.

“He was wearing a long parka coat over a light-colored hoodie, dark pants, striped socks and running shoes,” the police department said. “He was also carrying a black shopping bag.”