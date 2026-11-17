Man wanted in ice pick attack on Ontario synagogue
The York Regional Police said that the suspect, thought to be in his 30s, inflicted “significant damage” to the synagogue.
The York Regional Police hate crime unit in Ontario is asking the public to help identify a man suspected of inflicting “significant damage” to a synagogue in Richmond Hill.
The suspect, who is white and in his 30s, “attended” a synagogue near Yonge Street and Stouffville Road between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and tried to pry the front door open with an ice pick, according to police.
The Chabad Lubavitch of Aurora is located about three-quarters of a mile from that intersection.
The man “damaged multiple spindles on the wraparound porch and security cameras on the property,” the police department said.
The suspect, who is wanted for mischief to religious property and attempted breaking and entering, has a shaved head and a short beard, according to photos released by police.
“He was wearing a long parka coat over a light-colored hoodie, dark pants, striped socks and running shoes,” the police department said. “He was also carrying a black shopping bag.”