Mauritius bars charter flight from Israel

The Indian Ocean republic of Mauritius refused landing clearance to a scheduled charter flight from Israel on Saturday, forcing its cancellation.

The Air Seychelles holiday flight from Tel Aviv, which received approval months in advance, was refused landing permission at the eleventh hour due to “political-diplomatic calculations,” according to the Israeli tour operator.

“We did everything we could until the last moment so that the flight would go ahead as planned,” said Spirit World Productions CEO Tali Yativ. “We’re continuing to work with all relevant parties to help travelers and assist them individually, and with Air Seychelles to receive the full information.”

The multi-religious East African nation of some 1.2 million inhabitants is predominantly Hindu (some 48%), followed by Christians (32%) and Muslims (18%).

The Mauritian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a JNS request for comment.