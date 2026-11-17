A Norwegian university on Monday said it suspended a history professor from teaching after an Austrian newspaper reported that he had disputed the existence of Nazi extermination camps.

Stephan Sander-Faes, a professor at the University of Bergen in Norway, wrote that there were “no dedicated ‘annihilation’ or ‘death camps,’” Der Standard reported earlier this month, citing a blog post he published under a pseudonym while employed at the university. The paper’s article did not say when exactly Sander-Faes had allegedly disputed the existence of Nazi death camps. He accused the paper of taking his comments out of context.

The suspension takes immediate effect and will last until at least the end of the spring semester in 2027, university rector Margareth Hagen told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The newspaper also reported that he had replied “Exactly” to a comment on social media suggesting fewer than 6 million Jews died in the Holocaust.

I commend the swift action taken by the rector of the University of Bergen to suspend the professor.



As survivors fade away, we must be increasingly vigilant and ensure zero tolerance for Holocaust denial and distortion.https://t.co/I3X4UZKh6F https://t.co/QjDnea2u24 pic.twitter.com/ju1wsylRWr — Eytan Halon (@eytanhalon) November 16, 2026

Israel’s chargé d’affaires in Norway, Eytan Halon, welcomed the suspension.

“As survivors fade away, we must be increasingly vigilant and ensure zero tolerance for Holocaust denial and distortion,” he wrote on X.

Sander-Faes apologized to Holocaust survivors, NRK reported. “The Holocaust is an established historical fact, and I do not deny any of the crimes committed by the Nazi regime. Any claim to the contrary is absurd and without evidence,” NRK quoted him as saying. “I deeply regret the confusion, distress and pain my texts have caused and wish to offer an unreserved apology to Holocaust survivors and all others who were affected by the crimes of Nazism.”