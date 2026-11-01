Protesters burn American, Israeli flags in Lyon

Protesters burned American and Israeli flags during a demonstration in Lyon, France, on Saturday, according to footage shared on social media.

The protest was over rising living costs, education and public services. Some demonstrators chanted “Israel the murderer” as the flags were trampled and set on fire.

“There are only two countries where US and Israeli flags are burned: 1. The Islamic Republic of Iran. 2. France,” Israeli Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg David Saranga wrote on X.

“And I thought the demonstration was supposed to be about improving education in France,” he added.