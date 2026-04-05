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UAE decries mob attack on its Damascus embassy

Protesters outside the building were heard chanting “the Zionist embassy.”

Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff

UAE decries mob attack on its Damascus embassy

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Men walk past the UAE Embassy in the capital Damascus on December 12, 2024. Photo by Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images.
Men walk past the UAE Embassy in the capital Damascus on December 12, 2024. Photo by Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images.
LOUAI BESHARA
( Apr. 5, 2026 / JNS )

The United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned attacks the previous day targeting its embassy in Damascus, Syria.

It further denounced actions directed against the UAE’s national symbols.

“The UAE called on the Syrian Arab Republic to uphold its obligations to protect the embassy and its personnel, investigate the circumstances surrounding these attacks, prevent their recurrence, and take all necessary legal measures to hold the perpetrators accountable,” the ministry said in a statement.

Dozens of protesters assembled outside of the Emirates’ embassy on April 3, with some chanting “the Zionist embassy,” according to Reuters.

The incident occurred after some participants split off from a larger pro-Palestinian demonstration held at the nearby Umayyad Square, a Syrian security official told Reuters. They then tried to storm the embassy, the official added.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack on the UAE mission, calling the assault “barbaric” and urging that the perpetrators be held accountable under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, in a post on X.

Large anti-Israel demonstrations have erupted across Syria since the Jewish state passed a law enabling military courts to pass a death sentence to Palestinian terrorists with blood on their hands.

Middle East
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