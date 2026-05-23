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Ella Rosenberg

Shoppers browse the Grand Bazaar of Tehran on Sept. 17, 2016. Photo by Diego Delso via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Tehran’s fragmented economy: State insolvency, parallel power and structural collapse
Industrial decay, hyperinflation, sanctions and the rise of the IRGC’s shadow economy have eroded the Iranian state’s capacity to govern.
May 23, 2026
Ella Rosenberg