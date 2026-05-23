Ella Rosenberg

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Rabbi stabbed to death while studying with his son in Bnei Brak synagogue
Police arrest a suspect with a history of mental illness.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel’s Washington envoy rebukes Ben-Gvir over flotilla detainee treatment
“Itamar Ben-Gvir’s reckless grandstanding is not representative of government policy,” Yechiel Leiter said.
May 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israel News
Israel to become home to majority of Jews within a decade—report
Even in secular Tel Aviv, families average more children than anywhere in Europe.
May 21, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israel News
Do what it takes to disarm Hamas, Gaza envoy to Board of Peace tells UN Security Council
“Reconstruction financing will not follow where weapons have not been laid down,” warned Nickolay Mladenov, amid a stalled peace process he largely blamed on the Gazan terror group.
May 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
Tree of Life officer Daniel Mead given Hometown Hero Award
“Nearly eight years after the shooting, our gratitude and admiration for the heroic bravery and selfless dedication of the first responders that day endures,” said U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti.
May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
US, Israel, Middle East partners aligning battlefield technologies
Army Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers III said that future conflicts will require allied special operations forces to integrate quickly and operate with compatible systems.
May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Some New York City rabbis plan to welcome Shavuot by discussing current issues, others sticking to revelation
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, of Park Avenue Synagogue, told JNS that he will address “Yizkor, memory and revelation,” rather than politics, during Shavuot morning services.
May 21, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
U.S. News
Senate panel advances Intelligence Authorization Act
“The bill will continue to return our intelligence agencies back to their core mission: the collection of clandestine foreign intelligence to protect our homeland,” said Sen. Tom Cotton.
May 21, 2026
World
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Eastern Europe
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Australia
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Toronto Police Service escalates search for missing Jewish teen to Priority 1
Shomrim Toronto told JNS that the possibility that the girl’s disappearance is related to targeting of the Jewish community is “not something of concern at the moment.”
May 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World News
Dublin city pol posts video calling for ‘real final solution’
Philip Sutcliffe is the coach of pro-Israel MMA fighter Conor McGregor.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Trump admin challenges injunction lifting sanctions on Francesa Albanese
Removing sanctions on the anti-Israel United Nations adviser “will undermine important national security and foreign policy interests of the United States,” the Justice Department said.
May 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
World News
Germany charges Dane in alleged Iranian plot to kill Jewish leader, three others
Federal prosecutors say the suspect, accused of working for Iran’s IRGC, gathered intelligence on Jewish and pro-Israel targets in Berlin in preparation for murder and arson attacks.
May 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
Alleged manifesto tied to San Diego shooting suspects praises Hitler, calls for ‘race war’
Authorities are reviewing a 75-page document by two teenage suspects accused of killing three people outside an Islamic center before dying by apparent suicide.
May 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
Rise of Jew-hatred in US workplaces has worsened in past nine months, House labor subcommittee chair says
Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.) said that “across the nation and around the world, Jewish people continue to face discrimination, intimidation and violence.”
May 20, 2026
Andrew Bernard
U.S. News
Attorney plans to testify before House panel that healthcare unions are making hostile work conditions for Jews, Israelis
Deena Margolies, of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that antisemitism in healthcare is a bigger problem than a single union or doctor and is becoming “normalized.”
May 19, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Culture and Society
‘Son of Saul’ director says Jews are shunned in cinema
Oscar-winning filmmaker László Nemes said his Holocaust films would likely be ignored in today’s “shameless orgy of antisemitism.”
May 20, 2026
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Editor-in-Chief
Israel’s envoy spoke a hard truth that needed to be said
Groups like J Street and Jews who support New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani aren’t just criticizing Jerusalem. They are assisting a globalized intifada against their own people.
May 20, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Israel News
Rabbi stabbed to death while studying with his son in Bnei Brak synagogue
Police arrest a suspect with a history of mental illness.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Opinion
El Al likelier to resume flights to Tehran than to Toronto
The airline may have concluded that the operational friction in Canada—potential complaints, work-to-rule slowdowns or worse—outweighs any revenue.
May 20, 2026
Lawrence Solomon
U.S. News
Longtime former congressman Barney Frank, 86, ‘deeply grounded in Jewish values and traditions’
The late Jewish representative from Massachusetts “approached Israel as a liberal Zionist: engaged, critical and deeply committed,” William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents, told JNS.
May 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
Culture and Society
‘Son of Saul’ director says Jews are shunned in cinema
Oscar-winning filmmaker László Nemes said his Holocaust films would likely be ignored in today’s “shameless orgy of antisemitism.”
May 20, 2026
Opinion
‘United against Iran’: A phrase Israelis no longer believe
The groups most opposed to the current government no longer see the external enemy as the principal danger; they see it inside the country itself.
May 19, 2026
Roy Jankelowitz
Opinion
The erosion of Holocaust memory
Creating a language of “parallel traumas” harms the historical record, and it ultimately flattens moral distinction.
May 13, 2026
Moshe R. Manheim
Culture and Society
Herzog hosts Israel’s Eurovision runner-up Noam Bettan in Jerusalem
Israeli singer says the national unity he felt during the contest in Vienna made his “soul come back home.”
May 19, 2026
Sasha Silber
Features
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
World Health Organization’s health attack tracker has an Israel problem
A new policy paper published by the Center for Medical Integrity shows that Israel-related incidents are disproportionately reflected in WHO’s conflict health database.
May 21, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Feature
Frontline Support: OU Israel program offers spiritual lifeline to Anglo troops
New initiative matches English-speaking lone soldiers and IDF recruits with mentors and small support groups.
May 21, 2026
Josh Hasten
Feature
‘Destined to be a Jew’: Global conversion initiative launched in Jerusalem
Noa Arazi’s personal journey inspires a new organization to guide converts worldwide.
May 19, 2026
Steve Linde
Feature
Negev recognized as first desert wine region
Israeli winemakers hope the designation will boost tourism and encourage the opening of new wineries.
May 20, 2026
Linda Gradstein
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Editor-in-Chief
Israel’s envoy spoke a hard truth that needed to be said
Groups like J Street and Jews who support New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani aren’t just criticizing Jerusalem. They are assisting a globalized intifada against their own people.
May. 20, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Ben-Gvir made a mistake, but Israel isn’t the villain
The reaction to the latest Gaza flotilla reveals a familiar pattern: outrage at the Jewish state, silence on terrorism and indifference to the region’s real aggressors.
May. 23, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
The regime radicals in Tehran believe that Trump will blink
first
They suspect that U.S. President Donald Trump will, in short order, cave under pressure from the American people, who are dealing with a rise in food and fuel prices.
May. 22, 2026
Joseph Puder
Opinion
Ambassador’s arrival in Israel shocks the Egypt-Eritrea axis against Somaliland
The self-governing state has become part of a broader geopolitical struggle over Red Sea alignment, tied to Jerusalem’s expanding engagement in the Horn of Africa.
May. 21, 2026
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
JNS TV
The Quad
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Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
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Think Twice
America’s rageful Jacobins are the real threat to democracy
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Turley, Ep. 223
May 21, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Our Middle East
Alan Dershowitz responds to New York Times blood libel against Israel
May 18, 2026
Dan Diker
,
Khaled Abu Toameh
JNS TV / Judeacation
Why European sanctions on Israel could backfire
May 18, 2026
Josh Hasten
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
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Israel
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Rabbi stabbed to death while studying with his son in Bnei Brak synagogue
Police arrest a suspect with a history of mental illness.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel’s Washington envoy rebukes Ben-Gvir over flotilla detainee treatment
“Itamar Ben-Gvir’s reckless grandstanding is not representative of government policy,” Yechiel Leiter said.
May 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israel News
Israel to become home to majority of Jews within a decade—report
Even in secular Tel Aviv, families average more children than anywhere in Europe.
May 21, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israel News
Do what it takes to disarm Hamas, Gaza envoy to Board of Peace tells UN Security Council
“Reconstruction financing will not follow where weapons have not been laid down,” warned Nickolay Mladenov, amid a stalled peace process he largely blamed on the Gazan terror group.
May 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
Tree of Life officer Daniel Mead given Hometown Hero Award
“Nearly eight years after the shooting, our gratitude and admiration for the heroic bravery and selfless dedication of the first responders that day endures,” said U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti.
May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
US, Israel, Middle East partners aligning battlefield technologies
Army Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers III said that future conflicts will require allied special operations forces to integrate quickly and operate with compatible systems.
May 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Some New York City rabbis plan to welcome Shavuot by discussing current issues, others sticking to revelation
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, of Park Avenue Synagogue, told JNS that he will address “Yizkor, memory and revelation,” rather than politics, during Shavuot morning services.
May 21, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
U.S. News
Senate panel advances Intelligence Authorization Act
“The bill will continue to return our intelligence agencies back to their core mission: the collection of clandestine foreign intelligence to protect our homeland,” said Sen. Tom Cotton.
May 21, 2026
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
Toronto Police Service escalates search for missing Jewish teen to Priority 1
Shomrim Toronto told JNS that the possibility that the girl’s disappearance is related to targeting of the Jewish community is “not something of concern at the moment.”
May 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World News
Dublin city pol posts video calling for ‘real final solution’
Philip Sutcliffe is the coach of pro-Israel MMA fighter Conor McGregor.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Trump admin challenges injunction lifting sanctions on Francesa Albanese
Removing sanctions on the anti-Israel United Nations adviser “will undermine important national security and foreign policy interests of the United States,” the Justice Department said.
May 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
World News
Germany charges Dane in alleged Iranian plot to kill Jewish leader, three others
Federal prosecutors say the suspect, accused of working for Iran’s IRGC, gathered intelligence on Jewish and pro-Israel targets in Berlin in preparation for murder and arson attacks.
May 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
Alleged manifesto tied to San Diego shooting suspects praises Hitler, calls for ‘race war’
Authorities are reviewing a 75-page document by two teenage suspects accused of killing three people outside an Islamic center before dying by apparent suicide.
May 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
Rise of Jew-hatred in US workplaces has worsened in past nine months, House labor subcommittee chair says
Rep. Rick Allen (R-Ga.) said that “across the nation and around the world, Jewish people continue to face discrimination, intimidation and violence.”
May 20, 2026
Andrew Bernard
U.S. News
Attorney plans to testify before House panel that healthcare unions are making hostile work conditions for Jews, Israelis
Deena Margolies, of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that antisemitism in healthcare is a bigger problem than a single union or doctor and is becoming “normalized.”
May 19, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Culture and Society
‘Son of Saul’ director says Jews are shunned in cinema
Oscar-winning filmmaker László Nemes said his Holocaust films would likely be ignored in today’s “shameless orgy of antisemitism.”
May 20, 2026
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Editor-in-Chief
Israel’s envoy spoke a hard truth that needed to be said
Groups like J Street and Jews who support New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani aren’t just criticizing Jerusalem. They are assisting a globalized intifada against their own people.
May 20, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Israel News
Rabbi stabbed to death while studying with his son in Bnei Brak synagogue
Police arrest a suspect with a history of mental illness.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Opinion
El Al likelier to resume flights to Tehran than to Toronto
The airline may have concluded that the operational friction in Canada—potential complaints, work-to-rule slowdowns or worse—outweighs any revenue.
May 20, 2026
Lawrence Solomon
U.S. News
Longtime former congressman Barney Frank, 86, ‘deeply grounded in Jewish values and traditions’
The late Jewish representative from Massachusetts “approached Israel as a liberal Zionist: engaged, critical and deeply committed,” William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents, told JNS.
May 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
Culture and Society
‘Son of Saul’ director says Jews are shunned in cinema
Oscar-winning filmmaker László Nemes said his Holocaust films would likely be ignored in today’s “shameless orgy of antisemitism.”
May 20, 2026
Opinion
‘United against Iran’: A phrase Israelis no longer believe
The groups most opposed to the current government no longer see the external enemy as the principal danger; they see it inside the country itself.
May 19, 2026
Roy Jankelowitz
Opinion
The erosion of Holocaust memory
Creating a language of “parallel traumas” harms the historical record, and it ultimately flattens moral distinction.
May 13, 2026
Moshe R. Manheim
Culture and Society
Herzog hosts Israel’s Eurovision runner-up Noam Bettan in Jerusalem
Israeli singer says the national unity he felt during the contest in Vienna made his “soul come back home.”
May 19, 2026
Sasha Silber
Features
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
World Health Organization’s health attack tracker has an Israel problem
A new policy paper published by the Center for Medical Integrity shows that Israel-related incidents are disproportionately reflected in WHO’s conflict health database.
May 21, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Feature
Frontline Support: OU Israel program offers spiritual lifeline to Anglo troops
New initiative matches English-speaking lone soldiers and IDF recruits with mentors and small support groups.
May 21, 2026
Josh Hasten
Feature
‘Destined to be a Jew’: Global conversion initiative launched in Jerusalem
Noa Arazi’s personal journey inspires a new organization to guide converts worldwide.
May 19, 2026
Steve Linde
Feature
Negev recognized as first desert wine region
Israeli winemakers hope the designation will boost tourism and encourage the opening of new wineries.
May 20, 2026
Linda Gradstein
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Editor-in-Chief
Israel’s envoy spoke a hard truth that needed to be said
Groups like J Street and Jews who support New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani aren’t just criticizing Jerusalem. They are assisting a globalized intifada against their own people.
May. 20, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Ben-Gvir made a mistake, but Israel isn’t the villain
The reaction to the latest Gaza flotilla reveals a familiar pattern: outrage at the Jewish state, silence on terrorism and indifference to the region’s real aggressors.
May. 23, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
The regime radicals in Tehran believe that Trump will blink
first
They suspect that U.S. President Donald Trump will, in short order, cave under pressure from the American people, who are dealing with a rise in food and fuel prices.
May. 22, 2026
Joseph Puder
Opinion
Ambassador’s arrival in Israel shocks the Egypt-Eritrea axis against Somaliland
The self-governing state has become part of a broader geopolitical struggle over Red Sea alignment, tied to Jerusalem’s expanding engagement in the Horn of Africa.
May. 21, 2026
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
Think Twice
America’s rageful Jacobins are the real threat to democracy
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Turley, Ep. 223
May 21, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Our Middle East
Alan Dershowitz responds to New York Times blood libel against Israel
May 18, 2026
Dan Diker
,
Khaled Abu Toameh
JNS TV / Judeacation
Why European sanctions on Israel could backfire
May 18, 2026
Josh Hasten
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
Israel
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World
Antisemitism
Jewish Life
Culture
Features
Opinion
JNS TV
The Wire
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Republish JNS Content
More
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From the Editor-in-Chief
Ella Rosenberg
Analysis
Tehran’s fragmented economy: State insolvency, parallel power and structural collapse
Industrial decay, hyperinflation, sanctions and the rise of the IRGC’s shadow economy have eroded the Iranian state’s capacity to govern.
May 23, 2026
Ella Rosenberg