Tehran’s fragmented economy: State insolvency, parallel power and structural collapse

The contemporary economic architecture of the Islamic Republic of Iran presents a highly anomalous fusion of formal state administration, severe macroeconomic deterioration and a pervasive parallel economy dominated by paramilitary organizations.

Following a decade of intensifying international isolation and sustained regional military engagements, the domestic economy has entered a phase of deep structural fragmentation.

This decline is most evident in the paralysis of its heavy industrial infrastructure. Mobarakeh Steel Company in Isfahan, the largest steel producer in the Middle East and a cornerstone of Iran’s non-oil industrial strategy, now operates far below capacity, hindered by targeted disruptions and an inability to procure specialized replacement components through conventional international supply chains.

This industrial stagnation has left tens of thousands of skilled manufacturing workers in financial uncertainty while triggering cascading failures throughout domestic supply networks, affecting sectors ranging from automotive manufacturing to civil infrastructure development.

The deterioration of industrial capacity is mirrored by the collapse of traditional artisan and agricultural sectors. The handwoven Persian carpet industry, historically a critical source of non-oil foreign currency revenue and rural employment, has effectively collapsed due to severed correspondent banking relationships, logistical blockades and restricted access to high-quality raw materials, reducing a once multi-billion-dollar sector to near obsolescence.

This industrial unraveling is occurring against a backdrop of hyperinflation and sharp currency depreciation, which has systematically eroded the purchasing power of the population. The Iranian rial’s dramatic decline against global currencies has reduced the minimum monthly wage to the equivalent of less than $90, leading to a severe contraction in aggregate domestic demand.

Commercial enterprises across urban centers are experiencing unprecedented bankruptcy rates. The Tehran Coffee Shops Union, for example, reports that nearly 40% of licensed hospitality and service establishments have permanently closed due to rapidly rising operating costs combined with a substantial decline in consumer traffic.

The crisis has also spread into the pharmaceutical and agricultural supply chains. Domestic pharmacist associations report extreme price increases for life-saving medications, driven by the collapse of the central bank’s preferential exchange-rate system for critical imports.

In the agricultural sector, smallholders and farming cooperatives face acute equipment shortages and dramatically inflated fertilizer prices, threatening domestic food security and accelerating migration from rural provinces to the overcrowded outskirts of cities such as Tehran and Mashhad.

This domestic contraction is compounded by a near-total rupture in commercial relations with traditional regional trading hubs, particularly the United Arab Emirates, which historically served as Iran’s principal conduit for currency exchange, sanctions-evasion logistics, and the re-export of consumer goods.

Compromised financial regulatory framework

To understand the institutional inability to contain this crisis, it is necessary to examine the compromised state of Iran’s financial regulatory framework and the structural limitations facing Iran’s central bank. In principle, the Central Bank of Iran, aka Bank Markazi, is responsible for maintaining monetary stability, implementing the decisions of the Money and Credit Council, and enforcing the provisions of Iran’s Monetary and Banking Law.

In practice, however, the regulatory framework is internally contradictory, attempting to reconcile modern macroprudential oversight with the legal mandates of Islamic banking under the Law for Usury-Free Banking while operating within a heavily sanctioned economy deprived of external liquidity.

In an effort to limit capital flight and stabilize the volatile parallel-market exchange rate, the central bank has issued increasingly restrictive directives to licensed commercial banks and credit institutions.

These measures have focused on limiting unauthorized foreign-exchange trading, capping the volume of daily digital fund transfers for individual accounts, and imposing extensive reporting requirements on large cash transactions.

Recent directives from the central bank have also targeted the growing domestic reliance on decentralized digital assets. As Iranian citizens seek to protect their savings from the rapid erosion of the rial, cryptocurrency adoption has expanded significantly.

In response, the central bank, in coordination with the High Council of Anti-Money Laundering, has prohibited the use of cryptocurrencies for domestic payments while attempting to centralize digital asset mining under state-controlled entities for the financing of critical imports. Nevertheless, these regulatory measures often function more as symbolic administrative actions than enforceable policy.

The central bank lacks sufficient institutional independence and enforcement authority across the banking sector, largely because much of the financial system consists of distressed state-owned banks and shadow credit institutions closely tied to powerful political factions. Consequently, central bank directives concerning capital adequacy, non-performing loan resolution, and anti-money-laundering compliance are routinely ignored by institutions prioritizing short-term liquidity survival over systemic financial stability.

The paramilitary economy

This enforcement deficit becomes even more pronounced when examining the structural fragmentation between the formal Iranian state apparatus and the parallel economic empire of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

While the formal state—represented by the president, Cabinet, civilian ministries and broader bureaucracy—is legally responsible for governance, public services and fiscal administration, it exercises diminishing control over the country’s most valuable economic assets.

Over the past two decades, under the framework of Article 44 privatization mandates, a large-scale transfer of state assets occurred not to a competitive private sector, but to semi-governmental entities, foundations and engineering conglomerates affiliated with or directly controlled by the IRGC. This process created a profound institutional bifurcation.

The formal state bears the administrative and political burden of economic crisis management—including maintaining an oversized public payroll, deteriorating infrastructure and an insolvent pension system—while the paramilitary apparatus controls the country’s most profitable sectors, including energy extraction, telecommunications, construction, maritime logistics and heavy mining.

This fragmentation has severely destabilized the domestic tax system, creating significant fiscal imbalances within the state budget. The Iranian National Tax Administration is formally tasked with collecting direct and indirect taxes to finance state expenditures and reduce dependence on volatile oil revenues. The tax structure relies heavily on corporate income taxes, value-added taxes, and wealth taxes on property and vehicles.

However, the system remains highly regressive and structurally undermined by widespread exemptions and systemic evasion. Economic networks controlled by the IRGC and major religious foundations benefit from extensive tax exemptions granted through supreme leadership decrees, depriving the civilian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance of substantial potential revenue.

While small private businesses, shopkeepers and salaried public employees face increasingly aggressive tax enforcement as the government attempts to close widening fiscal deficits, the country’s largest conglomerates operate largely outside the formal tax system. This asymmetry fuels public perceptions of economic injustice and further limits the state’s capacity to implement countercyclical fiscal measures or establish effective social safety nets capable of mitigating the impact of hyperinflation.

Covert financial networks

The divergence between the formal state and the paramilitary economy is also reflected in their contrasting relationships with international financial enforcement mechanisms. Civilian ministries and the central bank have periodically sought engagement with international institutions regarding the suspension of Iran’s blacklist status by the Financial Action Task Force, a Paris-based intergovernmental organization founded in 1989 at the initiative of the G7.

However, influential actors within the parallel economy have consistently blocked ratification of the Palermo Convention (i.e., the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime) and the Terrorist Financing Convention. This internal political deadlock reflects concerns that compliance with international anti-money-laundering standards would expose and disrupt the covert financial networks sustaining the paramilitary economy.

To circumvent Western sanctions and the maximum-pressure campaign led by the United States Treasury, the parallel economy has developed an extensive transnational financial infrastructure operating outside the formal domestic banking system. This shadow network relies on front companies, exchange houses and foreign-registered Digital Asset Service Providers across the Middle East and East Asia to conceal the origins of Iranian oil exports and launder billions of dollars in illicit revenue.

These funds are frequently retained offshore to finance external operations, bypassing the central bank’s foreign-exchange controls and depriving the formal state of the hard currency needed to stabilize the domestic economy or import critical industrial components.

The result is an economy functioning in two separate and increasingly disconnected spheres. On one side stands the formal Iranian state, trapped in chronic fiscal insolvency, managing a deteriorating industrial base, attempting to enforce largely ineffective central bank regulations and extracting revenue from an increasingly depleted civilian tax base simply to preserve basic administrative functions.

On the other side stands the parallel paramilitary corporate empire, which benefits from sanctions-induced opacity, controls shadow maritime logistics networks, dominates domestic black markets and operates with substantial autonomy from civilian regulatory institutions.

As the divide between these two systems widens, the formal state’s ability to govern, regulate or rehabilitate the national economy continues to erode, ensuring that the current industrial and financial crisis remains resistant to conventional macroeconomic remedies.

Originally published by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.