UK prosecutors charge two over suspected Iranian spying near RAF Fairford

British prosecutors on Tuesday charged two men under national security legislation over suspected Iranian intelligence activity near RAF Fairford, an airbase in southwest England. The base has been used by U.S. bombers in strikes on Iran.

Mohammed Abdul Karim, 24, was charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service, which police believe was Iran. Nouman Essghir, also 24, was charged with entering a prohibited location for a purpose harmful to British national security.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The investigation began after five men were arrested near the base on Sept. 27 following reports of suspicious vehicles. U.S. bombers were subsequently withdrawn from RAF Fairford over security concerns, according to Reuters.