Ukraine thanks Israel for condemning deadly Russian strike
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday thanked Israel for condemning a Russian strike that killed 40 people in Komyshuvakha, in southeastern Ukraine, on Monday.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the victims’ families and condemned the strike, which hit a school being used as a distribution center for humanitarian aid.
“Your support and principled condemnation of attacks against innocent civilians mean a lot to us,” the Ukrainian ministry wrote on X. “Standing together against terror.”
Grateful to @IsraelMFA for your heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Your support and principled condemnation of attacks against innocent civilians mean a lot to us. Standing together against terror. 🇺🇦🇮🇱 https://t.co/v5JvN19GQO— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) November 4, 2026