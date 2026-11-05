Ukraine thanks Israel for condemning deadly Russian strike

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday thanked Israel for condemning a Russian strike that killed 40 people in Komyshuvakha, in southeastern Ukraine, on Monday.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the victims’ families and condemned the strike, which hit a school being used as a distribution center for humanitarian aid.

“Your support and principled condemnation of attacks against innocent civilians mean a lot to us,” the Ukrainian ministry wrote on X. “Standing together against terror.”