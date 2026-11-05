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Aer Lingus flight diverted to France after bomb threat

Fresh bomb threat follows alerts targeting European flights and an Israel-bound cruise ship.

JNS Staff
This photograph shows an Aer Lingus aircraft which was heading from Dublin to Rome and has been rerouted and escorted by military aircraft after a suspected bomb threat at Evreux-Fauville Air Base on Nov. 5, 2026. Photo by Guillaume Saligot / AFP via Getty Images.
This photograph shows an Aer Lingus aircraft that was heading from Dublin to Rome and has been rerouted and escorted by military aircraft after a suspected bomb threat at Evreux-Fauville Airbase on Nov. 5, 2026. Photo by Guillaume Saligot/AFP via Getty Images.
(Nov. 5, 2026 / JNS)

An Aer Lingus aircraft heading from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France on Thursday due to a suspected bomb threat and escorted by military aircraft to Evreux-Fauville Airbase, according to the French government and Agence France-Presse.

The incident came two days after bomb threats targeted some 10 European flights, briefly closing Warsaw-Modlin Airport and prompting Italian fighter jets to escort a Dublin-to-Rome flight to to the latter’s Fiumicino Airport. No explosives were found in Tuesday’s aircraft searches.

Bulgarian authorities corrected initial reports that a flight from Israel was among those targeted on Tuesday. Bulgaria’s BTA news agency had quoted an Interior Ministry official as saying such a flight was affected, but authorities subsequently said that was not the case, Reuters reported. The two affected flights to Sofia originated in Bergamo, Italy, and Dublin.

Separately, the Israel-bound cruise ship Crown Iris was cleared to resume its voyage to Haifa after searches at the Greek island port of Syros found no explosives late Tuesday, Greek media reported.

An unidentified person had claimed that a device had been attached to the ship’s hull. The vessel was carrying 940 passengers and 597 crew members.

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